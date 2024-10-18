Xi Jinping visits russia to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan
Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in russia next week to attend the 16th BRICS leaders' meeting in Kazan. The summit will last two days, from October 22 to 24.
Next week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will arrive in russia to participate in the 16th BRICS leaders' meeting. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, UNN reports.
The summit will be held in a russian kazan and will last for two days.
At the invitation of russian President vladimir putin, President Xi Jinping will visit Kazan to participate in the 16th BRICS Leaders' Meeting on October 22-24
