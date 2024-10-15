Residents of Kazan, Russia, urged not to drive old and rusty cars during the BRICS summit
Kyiv • UNN
Residents of Kazan, Russia, have been asked not to use old and noisy cars during the BRICS summit on October 22-24. Due to the event, cultural institutions in the city will be suspended, and students and schoolchildren will be transferred to distance learning.
In Russia, residents of Kazan were asked not to drive old cars around the city during the BRICS summit. According to 116.ru, citing a source, the "recommendation" affected employees of several enterprises in Kazan, located both in the center and on the outskirts of the city, UNN reports.
According to the newspaper's interlocutors, business leaders explained that "old, rusty, and excessively noisy" cars would spoil the city's appearance during the summit.
According to the Russian media, students of one of Kazan's technical schools were also warned not to drive around the city in their "buckets" during the summit.
The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24. Due to the summit, the city's cultural centers, libraries, and museums will be closed. University and college students will be transferred to distance learning, and schoolchildren will be sent on vacation.