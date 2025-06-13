Italian teenager Carlo Acutis will become the first millennial saint on September 7 13 June 2025

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
03:24 PM • 24901 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 31300 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 31931 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
11:58 AM • 41074 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 62480 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 72848 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 93648 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 231496 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 171026 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 84120 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
4m/s
77%
751mm
Popular news
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 144569 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 129957 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 77425 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 119708 views
Russian rapper Timati has been notified of suspicion - SBUJune 13, 09:19 AM • 109753 views
Publications
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of management12:08 PM • 50204 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 121155 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 131420 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 145991 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 231503 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend03:24 PM • 24910 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"02:16 PM • 21107 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 78509 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 64982 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 130610 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Italian teenager Carlo Acutis will become the first millennial saint on September 7 13 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

Pope Leo XIV announced the date of canonization of Carlo Acutis. The Italian teenager, who died of leukemia, will become the first saint of the new millennium.

Italian teenager Carlo Acutis will become the first millennial saint on September 7

Pope Leo XIV has announced that Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who died of leukemia in 2006 and is known as "God's influencer," will be canonized on September 7 at the Vatican. He will be the first saint of the new millennium, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

On Friday, June 13, the Vatican said that after meeting with cardinals, Pope Leo II will canonize Acutis in September along with another young saint, Pier Giorgio Frassati, who died in 1925 at the age of 24. Acutis' canonization was scheduled for April 27 but was postponed after the death of Pope Francis.

The canonization ceremony on September 7 will be the first presided over by Pope Leo, the first American pontiff.

The canonization of Carlo Acutis ... will take place on September 7 

- announced Pope Leo XIV.

Acutis will be declared a saint by Leo at a ceremony in St. Peter's Square, which is expected to be attended by thousands of young people.

Addition

Acutis was only 15 years old when he died, but during his short life he used his computer skills to spread information about the Catholic faith, creating a website documenting reports of miracles.

Acutis, nicknamed "God's influencer," has gained strong support among young Catholics and beyond. The British-Italian teenager, who loved video games, is often depicted in jeans and sneakers, making him an image that can be identified with a new generation of Catholics. His canonization also comes against the backdrop of recent surveys in the UK and the United States showing a growing interest in Catholicism among the younger generation.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Pope Francis announced that the canonization of Italian teenager Carlo Acutis, considered the first saint of the digital age, would take place on April 27.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Pope Leo XIV
United Kingdom
United States
Vatican City
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9