Italian teenager Carlo Acutis will become the first millennial saint on September 7 13 June 2025

Pope Leo XIV has announced that Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who died of leukemia in 2006 and is known as "God's influencer," will be canonized on September 7 at the Vatican. He will be the first saint of the new millennium, UNN reports, citing CNN.

On Friday, June 13, the Vatican said that after meeting with cardinals, Pope Leo II will canonize Acutis in September along with another young saint, Pier Giorgio Frassati, who died in 1925 at the age of 24. Acutis' canonization was scheduled for April 27 but was postponed after the death of Pope Francis.

The canonization ceremony on September 7 will be the first presided over by Pope Leo, the first American pontiff.

Acutis will be declared a saint by Leo at a ceremony in St. Peter's Square, which is expected to be attended by thousands of young people.

Acutis will be declared a saint by Leo at a ceremony in St. Peter's Square, which is expected to be attended by thousands of young people.

Acutis was only 15 years old when he died, but during his short life he used his computer skills to spread information about the Catholic faith, creating a website documenting reports of miracles.

Acutis, nicknamed "God's influencer," has gained strong support among young Catholics and beyond. The British-Italian teenager, who loved video games, is often depicted in jeans and sneakers, making him an image that can be identified with a new generation of Catholics. His canonization also comes against the backdrop of recent surveys in the UK and the United States showing a growing interest in Catholicism among the younger generation.

