Trump says he gets along “very well with Putin”
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said he gets along “very well” with Putin and believes that the invasion of Ukraine would not have happened under his watch. He promises to end the war in Ukraine if he becomes president.
During a speech at a town hall event in Oaks, Pennsylvania, presidential candidate Donald Trump said he gets along well with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and said the invasion of Ukraine would not have happened under his rule. Writes UNN with reference to The Telegraph.
“I get along very well with Putin,” Trump said.
He spoke about Putin's decision to invade Ukraine:
“He (Putin - ed.) talked about it as the apple of his eye, but I said: “You will not get in. It was only because of Biden that Putin looked at this guy, he can't even believe it.
The former US president noted that he maintains a good relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed confidence that Zelenskyy will end the war in Eastern Europe before he is elected president.
Biden has done nothing for this - he hasn't even spoken to Putin in over a year. This is a war that has to end, and I'm going to make sure it ends... I'm going to try to end this war as president-elect
He emphasized that he wants people to stop dying.
