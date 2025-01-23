Trump appoints his bodyguard as new director of the US Secret Service

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100661 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101931 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109912 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112599 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133994 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104248 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137079 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103825 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113475 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100662 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133994 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137079 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168416 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158081 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33544 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47988 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116517 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121588 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140828 views
Trump appoints his bodyguard as new director of the US Secret Service

Trump appoints his bodyguard as new director of the US Secret Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23785 views

Sean Curran, who defended Trump during the assassination attempt in July, will lead the US Secret Service. Curran has been with the service since 2001 and was part of Trump's security team during his first presidential term.

The newly elected President of the United States has announced that Sean Curran, one of the agents who protected his life during the assassination attempt last July, will become the new director of the Secret Service.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

US President Donald Trump has appointed a member of his security detail who was on duty during the assassination attempt on his life as the new head of the Secret Service.

Sean Curran is a "great patriot" who has protected the Trump family in recent years, the US president said yesterday. Curran has been with the Secret Service since 2001 and was part of his security team during his first term in office.

Sean has proven himself to be a brilliant leader, able to manage and lead operational security plans for some of the most complex special security events in our nation's and the world's history

- Trump said.

Recall

The attempt on Donald Trump's life was made on July 13 during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Donald Trump said that the attempted assassination was made possible by a lack of coordination between law enforcement agencies.  

In September 2024 , a shooting occurred in Florida near the golf club where Donald Trump was staying. The ex-president was not the target of the attack and was not injured; two people opened fire on each other.

Trump appoints Stallone, Gibson and Voight as envoys to Hollywood17.01.25, 02:04 • 105046 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
united-states-secret-serviceUnited States Secret Service
pennsylvaniaPennsylvania
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
floridaFlorida

