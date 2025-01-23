Trump appoints his bodyguard as new director of the US Secret Service

The newly elected President of the United States has announced that Sean Curran, one of the agents who protected his life during the assassination attempt last July, will become the new director of the Secret Service.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

US President Donald Trump has appointed a member of his security detail who was on duty during the assassination attempt on his life as the new head of the Secret Service.

Sean Curran is a "great patriot" who has protected the Trump family in recent years, the US president said yesterday. Curran has been with the Secret Service since 2001 and was part of his security team during his first term in office.

Sean has proven himself to be a brilliant leader, able to manage and lead operational security plans for some of the most complex special security events in our nation's and the world's history - Trump said.

Recall

The attempt on Donald Trump's life was made on July 13 during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Donald Trump said that the attempted assassination was made possible by a lack of coordination between law enforcement agencies.

In September 2024 , a shooting occurred in Florida near the golf club where Donald Trump was staying. The ex-president was not the target of the attack and was not injured; two people opened fire on each other.

