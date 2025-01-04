Washington is in a state of “high threat” after the terrorist attacks

Law enforcement and security services in Washington and its environs are bringing in reinforcements as they prepare to guard three high-profile events in the American capital, following the New Year's Eve terrorist attack in New Orleans and a car bombing in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

The first event will take place on Monday, when Congress will meet to approve the results of the presidential election, which took place four years after the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

The second will be the state funeral of the late President Jimmy Carter, which will begin with a ceremony and procession on Tuesday and end on Thursday.

The last high-profile event will take place on January 20, when President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated.

This has never happened before. We have three special national security events within a 15-day period. But I will tell you that we are flexible. We are able to adapt. We have been working on these events, in some cases, for years. So, we will be ready, - said Matt McCool, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service in Washington, DC.

Recall

37-year-old Special Forces officer Matthew Leavensberger blew up a Tesla Cybertruck outside a hotel in Las Vegas and died. In his suicide note, he called his act a “wake-up call” for the country.