US announced new sanctions against Russia: aimed at destroying the global cryptocurrency network

To counter Russian sanctions evasion and money laundering, the United States today took steps to disrupt the global cryptocurrency network in coordination with international partners, as announced by US President Joe Biden, UNN reports citing a statement released by the White House.

Details

"To counter Russian sanctions evasion and money laundering, the U.S. Department of Justice, Department of Treasury, and Secret Service today took down a global cryptocurrency network in coordination with international partners. The United States will continue to raise the price for Russia for its war in Ukraine and deprive Russia's military-industrial base of resources," Biden said in a statement.

