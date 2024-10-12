Provided he doesn't ask for F-15s: Biden responds to Trump's request for military aircraft
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Donald Trump with military aircraft and additional protection due to threats from Iran. Biden instructed the Department of Defense to provide Trump with everything he needs.
United States President Joe Biden said he would grant Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's request for military aircraft and additional protection in light of alleged threats from Iran. The US leader answered a journalist's question about this, according to the White House website, UNN reports.
Provided he does not ask for F-15s. I have instructed the Defense Department to give him everything he asks for as if he were the current president. He will get everything he needs if he falls into that category,
Recall
Trump's campaign has requested military aircraft and additional security measures due to threats from Iran. The Secret Service says Trump is receiving the "highest level of protection.