The requests are extraordinary and unprecedented: Trump's campaign headquarters has requested military aircraft and enhanced defense

The campaign of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump requested military aircraft in the final weeks of the campaign, expanded restrictions on flights over his residences and rallies, installed ballistic glass in seven swing states for use during the campaign. This is reported The Washington Post, citing emails and people familiar with the matter, reports UNN.

Details

The requests are extraordinary and unprecedented - no candidate in recent history has been transported on military aircraft before an election, according to media reports. But the requests came after Trump campaign advisers received briefings in which the government said Iran was still actively plotting to kill him, according to emails reviewed by The Post and people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the sensitive discussions. Trump's advisers have grown concerned about drones and missiles, the people said.

In emails over the past two weeks from campaign manager Susie Wiles to the head of the Secret Service, Ronald L. Rowe Jr. she expressed frustration with the Secret Service and said the campaign recently had to cancel a public event at the last minute because of “staff shortages” at the Secret Service - instead just putting Trump in a small room with reporters. Wiles said Trump's campaign is facing scheduling challenges because of the threats, and expects to hold many more events in the final weeks of the campaign.

She also wrote that the U.S. government has failed to provide what the campaign considers a fairly extensive plan to protect Trump. Rep. Michael Walz (Florida Republican), a Trump ally, also wrote a letter to the Secret Service asking for military aircraft or additional protection for Trump's private jet, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by The Post.

Danielle Alvarez, Trump's spokeswoman, declined to comment.

Secret Service officials did not respond to specific questions about discussions with Trump's campaign, but spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that Trump is receiving “the highest level of protection.” In a campaign letter, Rowe said the government is evaluating what can be provided.

“The Defense Department regularly provides assistance to the former president, including explosive ordnance disposal, canine units and airlift,” Guglielmi said. The Secret Service also imposes temporary flight restrictions “over the former president's residence and during his travels,” he added. “In addition, the former president is receiving the highest level of technical security equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-unmanned aerial surveillance systems, ballistics and other advanced technological systems.

The inquiries were first reported Friday by the New York Times.

Former U.S. officials said they were not aware of any presidential candidate receiving a military aircraft. One person who has served in several Republican administrations in senior positions said it would be “extraordinary” for the Secret Service to honor such a request.

Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, receives protection from the U.S. Marine Corps as vice president and flies Air Force Two, which is a military aircraft.

The Republican candidate has already begun traveling on additional planes, and officials are also taking precautions by splitting up his motorcade at times and putting Trump in inconspicuous planes that don't have his name on board instead of his longtime 757 jet.

The publication notes that the requests escalate a months-long battle between Trump's team and the Secret Service that has intensified after two assassination attempts on the former president. Granting such requests for a presidential candidate would be unprecedented, especially a military plane to transport Trump. If the administration were to grant such assets, it would give Trump a special look in recent months that no challenger has ever had - and visually remind voters every day that he is under threat.