The requests are extraordinary and unprecedented: Trump's campaign headquarters has requested military aircraft and enhanced defense

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 10955 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 15847 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 44542 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 145346 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193731 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120674 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 354179 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178218 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147778 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196996 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
49%
Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 15443 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 10466 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 21777 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28529 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 25044 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 10955 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 7366 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 15846 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 25176 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 44540 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 1028 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27599 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29872 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43327 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51481 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The requests are extraordinary and unprecedented: Trump's campaign headquarters has requested military aircraft and enhanced defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22711 views

Trump's campaign headquarters has requested military planes and additional security measures because of threats from Iran. The Secret Service says Trump is receiving “the highest level of protection.

The requests are extraordinary and unprecedented: Trump's campaign headquarters has requested military aircraft and enhanced defense

The campaign of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump requested military aircraft in the final weeks of the campaign, expanded restrictions on flights over his residences and rallies, installed ballistic glass in seven swing states for use during the campaign. This is reported The Washington Post, citing emails and people familiar with the matter, reports UNN.

Details

The requests are extraordinary and unprecedented - no candidate in recent history has been transported on military aircraft before an election, according to media reports. But the requests came after Trump campaign advisers received briefings in which the government said Iran was still actively plotting to kill him, according to emails reviewed by The Post and people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the sensitive discussions. Trump's advisers have grown concerned about drones and missiles, the people said.

In emails over the past two weeks from campaign manager Susie Wiles to the head of the Secret Service, Ronald L. Rowe Jr. she expressed frustration with the Secret Service and said the campaign recently had to cancel a public event at the last minute because of “staff shortages” at the Secret Service - instead just putting Trump in a small room with reporters. Wiles said Trump's campaign is facing scheduling challenges because of the threats, and expects to hold many more events in the final weeks of the campaign.

She also wrote that the U.S. government has failed to provide what the campaign considers a fairly extensive plan to protect Trump. Rep. Michael Walz (Florida Republican), a Trump ally, also wrote a letter to the Secret Service asking for military aircraft or additional protection for Trump's private jet, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by The Post.

Danielle Alvarez, Trump's spokeswoman, declined to comment.

Secret Service officials did not respond to specific questions about discussions with Trump's campaign, but spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that Trump is receiving “the highest level of protection.” In a campaign letter, Rowe said the government is evaluating what can be provided.

“The Defense Department regularly provides assistance to the former president, including explosive ordnance disposal, canine units and airlift,” Guglielmi said. The Secret Service also imposes temporary flight restrictions “over the former president's residence and during his travels,” he added. “In addition, the former president is receiving the highest level of technical security equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-unmanned aerial surveillance systems, ballistics and other advanced technological systems.

The inquiries were first reported Friday by the New York Times.

Former U.S. officials said they were not aware of any presidential candidate receiving a military aircraft. One person who has served in several Republican administrations in senior positions said it would be “extraordinary” for the Secret Service to honor such a request.

Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, receives protection from the U.S. Marine Corps as vice president and flies Air Force Two, which is a military aircraft.

The Republican candidate has already begun traveling on additional planes, and officials are also taking precautions by splitting up his motorcade at times and putting Trump in inconspicuous planes that don't have his name on board instead of his longtime 757 jet.

The publication notes that the requests escalate a months-long battle between Trump's team and the Secret Service that has intensified after two assassination attempts on the former president. Granting such requests for a presidential candidate would be unprecedented, especially a military plane to transport Trump. If the administration were to grant such assets, it would give Trump a special look in recent months that no challenger has ever had - and visually remind voters every day that he is under threat.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Kamala Harris
United States Marine Corps
United States Secret Service
The New York Times
Republican Party (United States)
United States Department of Defense
Donald Trump
United States
Florida
Iran
