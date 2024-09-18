Kamala Harris calls Trump after alleged assassination attempt

Vice President Kamala Harris called former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for a brief conversation after the alleged second assassination attempt on Sunday. This is reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

Harris expressed to Trump her joy that he was safe, a White House spokesman said, describing the conversation as “brief and friendly.

“I checked to see if he was okay. And I told him what I have already said publicly - there is no place for political violence in our country. I'm running in this election and this race for many reasons, including fighting for our democracy, and there is no place for political violence in a democracy,” Harris said during a panel at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

Harris and Trump met for the first time at a debate last week and were together again on Wednesday in New York at events marking the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

President Joe Biden also spoke with Trump on Monday, and Trump described the conversation as a “very nice call,” noting that they discussed the protection of the Secret Service.

Context

Earlier on Monday, Trump directly blamed Harris and Biden for the latest incident, claiming that their rhetoric inspired violence against him. Biden said the Secret Service “needs more help” and called on Congress to respond to their needs.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Trump was playing golf in West Palm Beach, Florida. A Secret Service agent spotted a man with an AK rifle near the perimeter of the golf course.

Ryan Wesley Routt, 58, was charged Monday with two felony weapons offenses after allegedly putting the muzzle of a rifle through a fence along a field. The agent opened fire on the man, who then fled in a car but was apprehended while driving from Palm Beach County to Martin County on I-95.

'Irresponsible': White House condemned Musk's comment on Trump assassination attempt