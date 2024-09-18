Kamala Harris calls Trump after alleged assassination attempt

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107851 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111991 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181445 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145027 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147583 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140663 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189423 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112227 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179195 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104826 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 71696 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 45224 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 33381 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 62409 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 33367 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181445 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189423 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179195 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206384 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195091 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145784 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145384 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149800 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140976 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157625 views
Actual
Kamala Harris calls Trump after alleged assassination attempt

Kamala Harris calls Trump after alleged assassination attempt

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59753 views

Vice President Kamala Harris had a brief conversation with Donald Trump after the alleged second assassination attempt. She expressed her joy that he was safe and emphasized the inadmissibility of political violence.

Vice President Kamala Harris called former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for a brief conversation after the alleged second assassination attempt on Sunday. This is reported by The Hill, according to UNN

Details

Harris expressed to Trump her joy that he was safe, a White House spokesman said, describing the conversation as “brief and friendly.

“I checked to see if he was okay. And I told him what I have already said publicly - there is no place for political violence in our country. I'm running in this election and this race for many reasons, including fighting for our democracy, and there is no place for political violence in a democracy,” Harris said during a panel at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

Harris and Trump met for the first time at a debate last week and were together again on Wednesday in New York at events marking the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

President Joe Biden also spoke with Trump on Monday, and Trump described the conversation as a “very nice call,” noting that they discussed the protection of the Secret Service.

Context

Earlier on Monday, Trump directly blamed Harris and Biden for the latest incident, claiming that their rhetoric inspired violence against him. Biden said the Secret Service “needs more help” and called on Congress to respond to their needs.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Trump was playing golf in West Palm Beach, Florida. A Secret Service agent spotted a man with an AK rifle near the perimeter of the golf course.

Ryan Wesley Routt, 58, was charged Monday with two felony weapons offenses after allegedly putting the muzzle of a rifle through a fence along a field. The agent opened fire on the man, who then fled in a car but was apprehended while driving from Palm Beach County to Martin County on I-95.

'Irresponsible': White House condemned Musk's comment on Trump assassination attempt17.09.24, 10:00 • 13541 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
united-states-secret-serviceUnited States Secret Service
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
new-york-cityNew York City
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
floridaFlorida

Contact us about advertising