'Irresponsible': White House condemned Musk's comment on Trump assassination attempt

The White House on Monday criticized a post by billionaire Ilon Musk, in which he wondered why former President Donald Trump was recently attacked twice, while President Joe Biden and Vice President Camila Harris were not. This is reported UNN with reference to Axios.

After Sunday's possible assassination attempt on Trump, Musk wrote on his platform X : “And no one is even trying to kill Biden/Kamala.” However, afterward, the billionaire deleted the post. However, not immediately.

In response to a request from subscribers to revise his comment, he replied, “No one has even tried to do that - that's what I'm saying, and no one will.

To another request to delete and reword the post, he replied, “Fair enough. I don't want to do what they did, even in jest.

Musk eventually deleted the post and tried to claim it was a joke.

The White House reacted to Musk's post.

As President Biden and Vice President Harris said after yesterday's disturbing news, there is no place in our country for political violence or any violence, and we must all do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence - White House press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement.

“Violence should only be condemned, never encouraged or joked about. Such rhetoric is irresponsible,” he continued.

