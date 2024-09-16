A new attempt: Trump believes that the rhetoric of Biden and Harris is to blame

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115734 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118275 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192679 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150531 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151123 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142156 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195394 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112355 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184500 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104995 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 51186 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 77949 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 74128 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 48698 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 55309 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192688 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195399 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184504 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211450 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199770 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148517 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147871 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152058 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143059 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159527 views
A new attempt: Trump believes that the rhetoric of Biden and Harris is to blame

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16673 views

Former US President Trump has accused Biden and Harris of provoking an assassination attempt on him in Florida. He claims their rhetoric about threatening democracy incited violence against him.

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday tried to blame President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for an apparent attempt on his life at his Florida golf club, reports UNN citing CNN.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the former US president said the suspect “believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris and acted on it”. Trump added: “Their rhetoric makes me come under fire when I'm the one who's going to save the country and they're the ones who are destroying the country - both inside and out.

The former US president pointed to comments by Biden and Harris that Trump is a threat to democracy, according to Fox News Digital, and said: “These are people who want to destroy our country.

He said Biden and Harris “they are the real threat.

“They use extremely provocative language,” Trump said. “I could use it too - much better than they do - but I don't,” Trump said.

Add

Harris, her partner, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Biden were quick to express relief that a man suspected of planning an attack on Trump at one of his golf courses in Florida was spotted before he could fire a shot and that the former president was safe. Harris said she was informed of the incident and wrote on social media, “I'm glad he's safe. Violence has no place in America.

Zelensky reacts to the shooting in Florida: “I am glad to know that Trump was not injured”16.09.2024, 14:00 • 28756 views

Biden and Harris argued that Trump posed a clear threat to U.S. democracy. When Biden launched his 2024 campaign, which he has since suspended, he pointed to the January 6, 2021 uprising at the U.S. Capitol instigated by Trump and said Trump was “willing to sacrifice our democracy, to bring himself to power.” Harris argued that Trump is a “threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms.

Trump often uses inflammatory rhetoric attacking his political rivals, judges who oversee his criminal cases, prosecutors who have brought charges against him, illegal immigrants, people who don't support his campaign and others. Trump has vowed revenge if he is re-elected and has repeatedly said that he is using the justice system as a weapon to go after his political opponents. Trump also recently threatened prosecution and “long prison sentences” for election officials and politicians he believes may cheat in the 2024 election.

Shooting near Donald Trump in Florida: the presidential candidate is safe15.09.2024, 22:13 • 64400 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

