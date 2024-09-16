A new attempt: Trump believes that the rhetoric of Biden and Harris is to blame

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday tried to blame President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for an apparent attempt on his life at his Florida golf club, reports UNN citing CNN.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the former US president said the suspect “believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris and acted on it”. Trump added: “Their rhetoric makes me come under fire when I'm the one who's going to save the country and they're the ones who are destroying the country - both inside and out.

The former US president pointed to comments by Biden and Harris that Trump is a threat to democracy, according to Fox News Digital, and said: “These are people who want to destroy our country.

He said Biden and Harris “they are the real threat.

“They use extremely provocative language,” Trump said. “I could use it too - much better than they do - but I don't,” Trump said.

Harris, her partner, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Biden were quick to express relief that a man suspected of planning an attack on Trump at one of his golf courses in Florida was spotted before he could fire a shot and that the former president was safe. Harris said she was informed of the incident and wrote on social media, “I'm glad he's safe. Violence has no place in America.

Biden and Harris argued that Trump posed a clear threat to U.S. democracy. When Biden launched his 2024 campaign, which he has since suspended, he pointed to the January 6, 2021 uprising at the U.S. Capitol instigated by Trump and said Trump was “willing to sacrifice our democracy, to bring himself to power.” Harris argued that Trump is a “threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms.

Trump often uses inflammatory rhetoric attacking his political rivals, judges who oversee his criminal cases, prosecutors who have brought charges against him, illegal immigrants, people who don't support his campaign and others. Trump has vowed revenge if he is re-elected and has repeatedly said that he is using the justice system as a weapon to go after his political opponents. Trump also recently threatened prosecution and “long prison sentences” for election officials and politicians he believes may cheat in the 2024 election.

