Zelensky reacts to the shooting in Florida: “I am glad to know that Trump was not injured”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the attempted assassination attempt on former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump, saying that he was glad to know that Trump was safe and emphasized the importance of the rule of law and the inadmissibility of political violence, UNN reports.

"Glad to know that Donald Trump is safe and unharmed. Best wishes to him and his family. It's good that the suspect in the attempted assassination was quickly apprehended. Our principle is that the rule of law is paramount, and political violence has no place anywhere in the world. We sincerely hope that everyone will be safe," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in X.

