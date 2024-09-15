ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Florida shooting: law enforcement officials believe Trump is the target - CNN

Florida shooting: law enforcement officials believe Trump is the target - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 76552 views

US police believe that Donald Trump was the target of the shooting near a golf club in Florida. The suspect was detained, his weapon and camera were seized. Trump said he was safe.

US law enforcement agencies believe that Donald Trump was the target of the shooting in Florida. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, police seized a backpack, an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle, and a GoPro camera from the scene of a shooting near Donald Trump's golf club in South Florida. According to preliminary reports, the suspect may have been trying to film the attack.

The crime scene was cordoned off by police, and the suspect has been detained. Authorities consider the shooting an attempted assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. An investigation is currently underway to determine the suspect's motives.

However, Trump assured that he was safe.

Shots were fired near me, but before the rumors start spreading, I want to confirm that I am safe and sound! Nothing will stop me. I will never give up and I will always be grateful for your support

- said Donald Trump.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Trump was not the target of the attack and was not injured during the shooting near a golf club in Florida, where the former US president was staying.

Shooting near Donald Trump in Florida: the presidential candidate is safe15.09.24, 22:13 • 64399 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World

