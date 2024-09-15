Florida shooting: law enforcement officials believe Trump is the target - CNN

US law enforcement agencies believe that Donald Trump was the target of the shooting in Florida. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, police seized a backpack, an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle, and a GoPro camera from the scene of a shooting near Donald Trump's golf club in South Florida. According to preliminary reports, the suspect may have been trying to film the attack.

The crime scene was cordoned off by police, and the suspect has been detained. Authorities consider the shooting an attempted assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. An investigation is currently underway to determine the suspect's motives.

However, Trump assured that he was safe.

Shots were fired near me, but before the rumors start spreading, I want to confirm that I am safe and sound! Nothing will stop me. I will never give up and I will always be grateful for your support - said Donald Trump.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Trump was not the target of the attack and was not injured during the shooting near a golf club in Florida, where the former US president was staying.

Shooting near Donald Trump in Florida: the presidential candidate is safe