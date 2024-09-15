Shooting near Donald Trump in Florida: the presidential candidate is safe

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115404 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117963 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192192 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150248 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150987 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142102 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195180 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112349 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184306 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104984 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 49584 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 76269 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 72558 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 46783 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 53436 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192193 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195181 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184307 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211264 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199600 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148406 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147773 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151969 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142974 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159458 views
Shooting near Donald Trump in Florida: the presidential candidate is safe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64400 views

A shooting took place in Florida near the golf club where Donald Trump was staying. The ex-president was not the target of the attack and was not injured, two people opened fire on each other.

A shooting took place in the United States near the golf club where Donald Trump was staying. However, Trump was not the target of the attack and was not injured. This was reported by the New York Post, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, two people opened fire on each other outside the Trump West Palm Beach Golf Club in Florida as Donald Trump was leaving the facility. According to law enforcement, the shooting was not directed at Trump and he is safe.

Recall

This event took place almost two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump on July 13 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounding him in the ear.

CBS: Suspect in Trump rally shooting killed14.07.24, 02:57 • 35071 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World

