Shooting near Donald Trump in Florida: the presidential candidate is safe

A shooting took place in the United States near the golf club where Donald Trump was staying. However, Trump was not the target of the attack and was not injured. This was reported by the New York Post, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, two people opened fire on each other outside the Trump West Palm Beach Golf Club in Florida as Donald Trump was leaving the facility. According to law enforcement, the shooting was not directed at Trump and he is safe.

Recall

This event took place almost two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump on July 13 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounding him in the ear.

