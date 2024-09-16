Russia is using another attempt on Trump's life against Ukraine in the information field - CCD NSDC

Russia is using another attempted assassination of former US President and US presidential candidate Donald Trump against Ukraine in the information field, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

He recalled that 58-year-old US citizen Ryan Wesley Root was detained in Florida near the golf club where Donald Trump was staying. He is suspected of preparing an assassination attempt on the US presidential candidate, which is one of the FBI's versions.

Florida shooting: law enforcement officials believe Trump is the target - CNN

"The media drew attention to the fact that Ruth supported Ukraine, the Azov regiment, and visited Kyiv on several occasions. In addition, he is associated with an organization that supplied weapons to Ukraine and Taiwan. This incident is already becoming a topic for Russian propaganda. The enemy will continue to launch a number of conspiracy theories about the "Ukrainian trace," Kovalenko said.

"Of course, all this is a lie. But information confrontation is a component of war," emphasized the head of the NSDC's Center for Information Policy.