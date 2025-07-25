$41.770.01
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Police and SBU conduct searches in Lviv City Council: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

• 1930 views

 • 1930 views

Police and Security Service of Ukraine officers are conducting searches in the administrative buildings of the Lviv City Council on July 25. This was reported by journalist Taras Seredych.

On Friday, July 25, police and Security Service of Ukraine officers searched the administrative buildings of the Lviv City Council. This was reported on Telegram by journalist Taras Seredych, according to UNN.

Details

As Seredych noted, the searches concern criminal proceedings regarding the embezzlement of budget funds allocated for the restoration of houses damaged by Russian shelling. This refers to repairs of houses on Stryiska Street, where the contractor was the LKP "Rembud" enterprise.

The total amount of funds that could have been stolen during the repair is almost 2 million hryvnias. The following are under suspicion:

  • Oleh Polishchuk, director of LKP "Rembud";
    • former acting head of the Frankivsk district administration Oksana Strumelyak;
      • Halyna Hladik, head of the Halytskyi district administration.

        The Lviv City Council reacted to this event. They stated that they do not see abuses on the part of the named individuals, but "respect the work of law enforcement agencies and will fully assist in an objective investigation."

        Recall

        Earlier, UNN reported that the Odesa prosecutor's office uncovered systemic abuses by officials that led to budget losses of UAH 6.3 million and environmental damage of almost UAH 200 million.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Lviv
