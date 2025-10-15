Russia intensifies repression against Crimean Tatars: several women detained in Crimea after searches – Lubinets

The Russian occupation forces once again carried out a wave of searches and detentions of representatives of the Crimean Tatar people in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, this morning, law enforcement officers of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation conducted searches in the homes of several Crimean Tatar women – the wife of political prisoner Remzi Nimetulaiev, mother of many children Esma Nimetulaieva, kindergarten teacher Nasiba Saidova, as well as Elviza Alieva and Fevzie Osmanova. All women were illegally detained and taken to the FSB department in Simferopol.

These actions are another manifestation of systemic repression and discrimination against Crimean Tatars on national and religious grounds. The goal of such persecutions is to intimidate the population and displace the indigenous people from the peninsula. – Lubinets emphasized.

He also noted that Russia grossly violates the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular Article 64 of the IV Geneva Convention, which prohibits the occupying authorities from changing the legal order in the captured territories.

The Ombudsman called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia and demand an immediate cessation of politically motivated persecutions in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as to ensure respect for the rights and freedoms of all citizens of Ukraine.

