The Russian army may use children's summer camps in occupied Crimea as a "human shield" against Ukrainian strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

The ISW warned that Russia may use children's summer camps in Crimea to deter Ukrainian strikes on military facilities, using children as a shield. The occupiers endanger civilians.

The Russian army may use children's summer camps in occupied Crimea as a "human shield" against Ukrainian strikes

Russia may be using children's summer camps in occupied Crimea to deter Ukrainian strikes on Russian military facilities located on the peninsula. This was warned by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War" (ISW) in a report of May 08, 2025, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Crimean service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) Crimea Realities warned on May 05 that Russian authorities may use the presence of children in summer camps in Crimea to deter Ukrainian armed forces from striking military facilities on the occupied peninsula, effectively using children as shields, violating international humanitarian law.

The governor of the occupation region of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said on May 5 that Russian officials plan to organize seventeen summer camps for Russian and Ukrainian children in occupied Sevastopol, including orphans and children of Russian soldiers. Russian officials claimed that more than 400 institutions would host children in occupied Crimea this summer

- reports the Institute for the Study of War.

Earlier, ISW noted that Russia is likely to use human shields, violating international humanitarian law, which states that "military commanders should avoid deploying military targets in or near densely populated areas."

Occupants in Simferopol want to build a complex to train schoolchildren in military professions07.03.24, 08:58 • 70765 views

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War emphasize that the Russian Federation's persistent demand to consider occupied Crimea as a tourist destination, despite the fact that Russia uses Crimea to support its military aggression against Ukraine, endangers the lives of civilians (especially children).

Let us remind you

Russians are deploying a video surveillance system in Crimea that will collect data and transmit it to special services. The peninsula is becoming a concentration camp where fear and repression reign.

In Simferopol, Russians are destroying the Children's Park, which was founded in 1958, under the guise of reconstruction. In fact, it is the privatization and militarization of the territory.

Navy told with what the Russian Federation is patrolling the water area in the Crimea region06.05.25, 13:17 • 7634 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Institute for the Study of War
Simferopol
Crimea
Sevastopol
