Occupants in Simferopol want to build a complex to train schoolchildren in military professions

The Russian invaders in Simferopol intend to build a military sports town to train schoolchildren in military professions. This is reported by Krym.Realii, citing a statement by the head of the Russian Council of the Union of Border Guards of Crimea, Oleksandr Dyachenko, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russian authorities have already allocated a 55-hectare plot for this purpose. According to Dyachenko, by the end of April, obstacle courses and simulators should appear there, including a shooting range, a climbing wall, weapons training, chemical defense, and more.

Under the Initial Military Training (IMT) program, we will be working seriously with pre-conscription youth, and we are going to "help" schools and other educational institutions to undergo training practice at this training ground, - Dyachenko said.

Recall

Russians are planning to introduce a nationwide system of military training for children in the occupied Ukrainian territories and are considering launching regional branches of the "youth army".