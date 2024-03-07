$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 17143 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 55374 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42596 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 210942 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189973 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176385 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221392 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249321 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155135 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371641 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Occupants in Simferopol want to build a complex to train schoolchildren in military professions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70761 views

Russian occupants in Crimea are planning to build a military sports town to train schoolchildren in military professions on a 55-hectare plot.

Occupants in Simferopol want to build a complex to train schoolchildren in military professions

The Russian invaders in Simferopol intend to build a military sports town to train schoolchildren in military professions. This is reported by Krym.Realii, citing a statement by the head of the Russian Council of the Union of Border Guards of Crimea, Oleksandr Dyachenko, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russian authorities have already allocated a 55-hectare plot for this purpose. According to Dyachenko, by the end of April, obstacle courses and simulators should appear there, including a shooting range, a climbing wall, weapons training, chemical defense, and more.

Under the Initial Military Training (IMT) program, we will be working seriously with pre-conscription youth, and we are going to "help" schools and other educational institutions to undergo training practice at this training ground,

- Dyachenko said.

Recall

Russians are planning to introduce a nationwide system of military training for children in the occupied Ukrainian territories and are considering launching regional branches of the "youth army".

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

