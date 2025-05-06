Navy told with what the Russian Federation is patrolling the water area in the Crimea region

$41.600.11
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16504 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 22203 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52822 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41522 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47835 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88222 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47145 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40603 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57665 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130900 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Navy told with what the Russian Federation is patrolling the water area in the Crimea region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4758 views

Russian occupiers use "Raptor", "Grachonok" type boats to patrol near Sevastopol and other locations in Crimea. They also involve helicopters, airplanes and drones for reconnaissance.

Navy told with what the Russian Federation is patrolling the water area in the Crimea region

Russian occupiers are patrolling the waters with everything they have at their disposal. In the area of Sevastopol or other locations in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the enemy uses a "Raptor" or "Grachonok" type boat. This was announced by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the telethon on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

When asked what Russia is patrolling the water surface with, Pletenchuk replied: "With everything they have at their disposal."

If we are talking about basing points, the same Sevastopol or other locations in Crimea, they usually use small boats for anti-sabotage defense. These are various boats of the "Raptor", "Grachonok" type

- said the spokesman of the Navy.

Pletenchuk noted that if it concerns the transfer of personnel, the Russians can use "Tuna".

"This is regarding the water area, because they can go out not far and, for example, guard the entrance to the bay, or the bay itself directly. If we take a larger water area, they use helicopters for this - Mi and Ka. For this, they use not only Be-12, Be-200, but also "Ilyushins", also quite old. This is tactical aviation, which we have already mentioned - the entire line of Su aircraft and drones. They use drones for reconnaissance, of course, not for patrolling, but also actively, and the zoo there is quite large, six models in constant operation," Pletenchuk said.

DIU destroyed a Russian Su-30 with a Magura naval drone for the first time in the world: video shown03.05.25, 12:56 • 5672 views

Addition

In early May, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two Russian aircraft in the Crimea area in a day.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reported that two multi-purpose Su-30 fighters were shot down by AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles launched from Magura-7 unmanned boats.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Sukhoi Su-30
Kirill Budanov
Crimea
Sevastopol
