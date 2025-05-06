Navy told with what the Russian Federation is patrolling the water area in the Crimea region

Russian occupiers are patrolling the waters with everything they have at their disposal. In the area of Sevastopol or other locations in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the enemy uses a "Raptor" or "Grachonok" type boat. This was announced by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the telethon on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

When asked what Russia is patrolling the water surface with, Pletenchuk replied: "With everything they have at their disposal."

If we are talking about basing points, the same Sevastopol or other locations in Crimea, they usually use small boats for anti-sabotage defense. These are various boats of the "Raptor", "Grachonok" type - said the spokesman of the Navy.

Pletenchuk noted that if it concerns the transfer of personnel, the Russians can use "Tuna".

"This is regarding the water area, because they can go out not far and, for example, guard the entrance to the bay, or the bay itself directly. If we take a larger water area, they use helicopters for this - Mi and Ka. For this, they use not only Be-12, Be-200, but also "Ilyushins", also quite old. This is tactical aviation, which we have already mentioned - the entire line of Su aircraft and drones. They use drones for reconnaissance, of course, not for patrolling, but also actively, and the zoo there is quite large, six models in constant operation," Pletenchuk said.

DIU destroyed a Russian Su-30 with a Magura naval drone for the first time in the world: video shown

Addition

In early May, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two Russian aircraft in the Crimea area in a day.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reported that two multi-purpose Su-30 fighters were shot down by AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles launched from Magura-7 unmanned boats.