Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 1408 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

DIU destroyed a Russian Su-30 with a Magura naval drone for the first time in the world: video shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Su-30 with a Magura naval drone for the first time in the world. The cost of the aircraft is about 50 million dollars, the operation was carried out near Novorossiysk.

DIU destroyed a Russian Su-30 with a Magura naval drone for the first time in the world: video shown

Warriors of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) destroyed an enemy combat aircraft with a Magura naval drone strike, this is the first time in the world that a combat aircraft has been destroyed by a naval drone, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine of the Ministry of Defence reported on Saturday on social networks, showing a video, writes UNN.

On May 2, 2025, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine of the Ministry of Defence, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, liquidated the Russian Su-30 in the Black Sea - this is the first destruction of a combat aircraft by a naval drone in the world. The historic strike was carried out by soldiers of the Group 13 special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine of the Ministry of Defence with a missile from the Magura unmanned naval platform.

- the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported.

The multi-purpose fighter of the aggressor state of Russia, whose estimated value, as indicated, is about 50 million dollars, "flared up in the air and eventually fell into the sea - to the bottom of the possessions of the ruthless "Neptune"".

"The successful strike on the enemy combat aircraft took place in the waters near the port in the city of Novorossiysk, where the Muscovites are hiding the remnants of their Black Sea Fleet," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted.

Addendum

As the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine pointed out, on December 31, 2024, thanks to the Magura V5 missile naval drone, special forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine of the Ministry of Defence for the first time in the world destroyed an aerial target - two Russian Mi-8 helicopters.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sukhoi Su-30
Mi-8
Black Sea
Ukraine
