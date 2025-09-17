$41.230.05
September 16, 04:50 PM • 16438 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 29440 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 21033 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 36354 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 51645 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 24995 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 41878 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 36945 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16769 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37756 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
In Crimea, the FSB detained a 22-year-old Sevastopol resident for pro-Ukrainian comments on Telegram - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

A 22-year-old resident of Sevastopol was detained by FSB officers due to his activity on social networks and Telegram. He is accused of "extremism" for subscribing to pro-Ukrainian channels and commenting in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Crimea, the FSB detained a 22-year-old Sevastopol resident for pro-Ukrainian comments on Telegram - CNS

In Sevastopol, FSB officers detained a 22-year-old local resident due to his activity on social networks and Telegram. He is accused of "extremism." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

The young man subscribed to pro-Ukrainian channels and posted comments in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the interrogation, he was forced to record a confession. The CNS emphasizes that this is another example of repression against citizens for their pro-Ukrainian stance in the annexed Crimea.

Addition

Similar cases are regularly recorded: residents of the peninsula are persecuted for comments, posts on social networks, and participation in pro-Ukrainian groups. 

For example, recently the CNS reported that Russians are conducting raids in the occupied territories. After successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military facilities, they intensified repressions: searches are taking place in cities and villages.

Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS09.09.25, 08:16 • 15651 view

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea
Sevastopol