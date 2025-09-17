In Sevastopol, FSB officers detained a 22-year-old local resident due to his activity on social networks and Telegram. He is accused of "extremism." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

The young man subscribed to pro-Ukrainian channels and posted comments in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the interrogation, he was forced to record a confession. The CNS emphasizes that this is another example of repression against citizens for their pro-Ukrainian stance in the annexed Crimea.

Addition

Similar cases are regularly recorded: residents of the peninsula are persecuted for comments, posts on social networks, and participation in pro-Ukrainian groups.

For example, recently the CNS reported that Russians are conducting raids in the occupied territories. After successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military facilities, they intensified repressions: searches are taking place in cities and villages.

