Explosions heard in Crimea on November 19: they were heard in Novofedorivka and Simferopol, traffic through the Kerch Strait suspended

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4078 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 6994 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 7860 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 10846 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 13947 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 20330 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 17754 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM • 16056 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
November 19, 08:21 AM • 18724 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36029 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.1m/s
65%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regionsNovember 19, 05:59 AM • 30215 views
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideoNovember 19, 07:35 AM • 18845 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26139 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 26510 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto11:26 AM • 19350 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4116 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 4314 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 16350 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36036 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 36208 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Ternopil
United States
Poland
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26219 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 29820 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 31064 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 48387 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43721 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Dassault Mirage 2000
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Explosions heard in Crimea on November 19: they were heard in Novofedorivka and Simferopol, traffic through the Kerch Strait suspended

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2064 views

On Wednesday, November 19, explosions occurred near the Saki airfield in occupied Crimea. Explosions were also reported in Simferopol, and traffic on the Kerch Bridge was suspended.

Explosions heard in Crimea on November 19: they were heard in Novofedorivka and Simferopol, traffic through the Kerch Strait suspended

On Wednesday, November 19, explosions occurred in the area of the Saki airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", according to UNN.

Details

Saki airfield is located in the settlement of Novofedorivka: it has been used by Black Sea Fleet units since Soviet times. Explosions are heard in the video, and Russian aviation flights and air defense "work" are reported.

Crimean internet publics also report explosions in Simferopol. Traffic in both directions on the bridge across the Kerch Strait has been suspended.

No other information is available at this time.

Recall

In early November, large-caliber shells from Russian air defense hit the facade and glazing of the 8th floor of the M.A. Semashko Clinical Hospital in Simferopol. This happened during the repulsion of a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot in the village of Bitumne.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Simferopol
Crimea