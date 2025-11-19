Explosions heard in Crimea on November 19: they were heard in Novofedorivka and Simferopol, traffic through the Kerch Strait suspended
Kyiv • UNN
On Wednesday, November 19, explosions occurred near the Saki airfield in occupied Crimea. Explosions were also reported in Simferopol, and traffic on the Kerch Bridge was suspended.
On Wednesday, November 19, explosions occurred in the area of the Saki airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", according to UNN.
Details
Saki airfield is located in the settlement of Novofedorivka: it has been used by Black Sea Fleet units since Soviet times. Explosions are heard in the video, and Russian aviation flights and air defense "work" are reported.
Crimean internet publics also report explosions in Simferopol. Traffic in both directions on the bridge across the Kerch Strait has been suspended.
No other information is available at this time.
Recall
In early November, large-caliber shells from Russian air defense hit the facade and glazing of the 8th floor of the M.A. Semashko Clinical Hospital in Simferopol. This happened during the repulsion of a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot in the village of Bitumne.