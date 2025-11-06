General Staff confirms strikes on Volgograd oil refinery, Shahed drone base in Donetsk, and oil depots in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important facilities of the Russian occupiers - the Volgograd oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, a storage, assembly and launch base for Shahed-type drones in temporarily occupied Donetsk, and 3 fuel and lubricant facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea, writes UNN.

On the night of November 5, 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a storage, assembly and launch base for Shahed-type UAVs in temporarily occupied Donetsk (territory of Donetsk airport). According to objective control data, explosions and powerful secondary detonation were recorded on the territory of the facility. - reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the tasks were performed by units of missile troops and artillery, Unmanned Systems Forces (414th brigade) and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the Defense Forces struck the Volgograd oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. (...) Explosions and a fire were recorded in the target area. - noted the General Staff.

As indicated, the annual volume of oil product processing at this plant is 15.7 million tons (5.6% of all processing in the Russian Federation).

In order to reduce the logistical capabilities of the enemy on the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 3 fuel and lubricant facilities were hit. Thus, at the oil depot in the settlement of Hvardiiske, a successful hit was recorded in a tank and cisterns with fuel and lubricants at the loading and unloading overpass. At two fuel and lubricant bases in Simferopol, tank farms were hit. Fires were recorded in fuel tanks. - reported the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces are consistently implementing a set of measures to strike critical elements of the military-industrial infrastructure of the aggressor state, both on its territory and in the temporarily occupied territories, in order to deprive the enemy of offensive capabilities and the ability to continue aggression. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

