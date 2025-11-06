ukenru
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
General Staff confirms strikes on Volgograd oil refinery, Shahed drone base in Donetsk, and oil depots in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the Volgograd oil refinery, a storage base for Shahed-type drones in Donetsk, and three fuel and lubricant facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea. These actions are aimed at reducing the enemy's logistical capabilities and offensive potential.

General Staff confirms strikes on Volgograd oil refinery, Shahed drone base in Donetsk, and oil depots in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important facilities of the Russian occupiers - the Volgograd oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, a storage, assembly and launch base for Shahed-type drones in temporarily occupied Donetsk, and 3 fuel and lubricant facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea, writes UNN.

On the night of November 5, 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a storage, assembly and launch base for Shahed-type UAVs in temporarily occupied Donetsk (territory of Donetsk airport). According to objective control data, explosions and powerful secondary detonation were recorded on the territory of the facility.

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the tasks were performed by units of missile troops and artillery, Unmanned Systems Forces (414th brigade) and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the Defense Forces struck the Volgograd oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. (...) Explosions and a fire were recorded in the target area.

- noted the General Staff.

As indicated, the annual volume of oil product processing at this plant is 15.7 million tons (5.6% of all processing in the Russian Federation).

In order to reduce the logistical capabilities of the enemy on the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 3 fuel and lubricant facilities were hit. Thus, at the oil depot in the settlement of Hvardiiske, a successful hit was recorded in a tank and cisterns with fuel and lubricants at the loading and unloading overpass. At two fuel and lubricant bases in Simferopol, tank farms were hit. Fires were recorded in fuel tanks.

- reported the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces are consistently implementing a set of measures to strike critical elements of the military-industrial infrastructure of the aggressor state, both on its territory and in the temporarily occupied territories, in order to deprive the enemy of offensive capabilities and the ability to continue aggression. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Simferopol
Crimea
Donetsk