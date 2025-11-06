ukenru
November 5, 09:56 PM • 19766 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 34808 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 28399 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
November 5, 03:51 PM • 27087 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
November 5, 03:03 PM • 37486 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
November 5, 01:23 PM • 39971 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 23460 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 23435 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 37920 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22949 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Publications
Exclusives
Russia reports night drone attack: oil refinery and power plant targeted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

In Volgograd and Kostroma Oblast, Russia reports night drone attacks. A local oil refinery and the Kostroma State District Power Plant were attacked, and authorities are addressing the consequences.

Russia reports night drone attack: oil refinery and power plant targeted

Russia reports night drone attacks in a number of regions - in Volgograd and Kostroma Oblast, where, according to local residents, an oil refinery and a state district power plant were attacked, respectively, Russian media and Telegram channels report, writes UNN.

Details

According to ASTRA, residents of Volgograd reported an attack on a local oil refinery. The governor of the Russian region reported a fire in the industrial zone in the Krasnoarmeysky district, where the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery is located.

According to local residents and confirmed by photos from the scene analyzed by ASTRA, the Kostroma State District Power Plant was attacked in Volgorechensk, Kostroma Oblast.

The authorities are eliminating "the consequences at energy infrastructure facilities," the governor wrote.

"In Volgorechensk, Kostroma Oblast, a drone attack was repelled. In the morning, city residents heard the protective system working - several explosions occurred. Currently, emergency services are working at the scene, eliminating the consequences at energy infrastructure facilities. Power supply has not been disrupted. There are no casualties," the head of the region wrote.

Local residents filmed a fiery glow over the Kostroma State District Power Plant, according to ASTRA's analysis of eyewitness footage.

The Kostroma State District Power Plant is the third largest thermal power plant in Russia in terms of installed capacity.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity