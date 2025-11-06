Russia reports night drone attack: oil refinery and power plant targeted

Russia reports night drone attacks in a number of regions - in Volgograd and Kostroma Oblast, where, according to local residents, an oil refinery and a state district power plant were attacked, respectively, Russian media and Telegram channels report, writes UNN.

Details

According to ASTRA, residents of Volgograd reported an attack on a local oil refinery. The governor of the Russian region reported a fire in the industrial zone in the Krasnoarmeysky district, where the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery is located.

According to local residents and confirmed by photos from the scene analyzed by ASTRA, the Kostroma State District Power Plant was attacked in Volgorechensk, Kostroma Oblast.

The authorities are eliminating "the consequences at energy infrastructure facilities," the governor wrote.

"In Volgorechensk, Kostroma Oblast, a drone attack was repelled. In the morning, city residents heard the protective system working - several explosions occurred. Currently, emergency services are working at the scene, eliminating the consequences at energy infrastructure facilities. Power supply has not been disrupted. There are no casualties," the head of the region wrote.

Local residents filmed a fiery glow over the Kostroma State District Power Plant, according to ASTRA's analysis of eyewitness footage.

The Kostroma State District Power Plant is the third largest thermal power plant in Russia in terms of installed capacity.