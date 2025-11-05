Russia faces firewood shortage and rising prices before winter - SVR

ukenru
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 5044 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 9398 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 10416 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 27596 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 29119 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 52993 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 40682 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38660 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35730 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 54395 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepStateNovember 5, 12:48 AM • 18419 views
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of PutinNovember 5, 01:11 AM • 24105 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideoNovember 5, 02:29 AM • 18908 views
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member statesNovember 5, 03:38 AM • 10549 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to power04:50 AM • 10275 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 54387 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 50262 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 48991 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 67768 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 66209 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Robert Pattinson
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Pokrovsk
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 2656 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 27809 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 41697 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 44533 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 39704 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Russia faces firewood shortage and rising prices before winter - SVR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Firewood prices have almost doubled, queues have stretched for months, and local authorities are only promising symbolic compensation.

Russia faces firewood shortage and rising prices before winter - SVR

Residents of Russian villages, especially in regions bordering Ukraine, are entering the winter season with despair due to rising firewood prices and a lack of assistance from the authorities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

Thus, in the coastal area, firewood prices have almost doubled - to 40-46 thousand rubles per 10 cubic meters. At the same time, the average salary in the region is about 30 thousand rubles. However, even at such a price, it is difficult to buy firewood - queues have stretched for months.

A similar situation is observed in other Russian regions - from Belgorod to Karelia. According to Ukrainian intelligence, local authorities promise compensation or subsidies, but real assistance is limited to symbolic volumes - a few cubic meters per household. Preference is given to military families, while the rest of the residents are left to their own devices.

In addition, timber is readily sent to the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Thus, in temporarily occupied Simferopol, trees were cut down in the city park, preparing 12 cubic meters of firewood for Russian soldiers fighting in the Kherson direction.

Despite colossal timber reserves, firewood is becoming a luxury. Since 2000, its price has increased 28 times. In many regions, a cubic meter costs 3-4.5 thousand rubles, and in some places - up to 7 thousand. To survive the winter, at least ten cubic meters are needed - an unbearable amount for pensioners with an income of 15-16 thousand rubles. The reasons are chaotic forest legislation and bureaucracy. After the liquidation of local forestries and the ban on rural forestry, residents lost access to forests convenient for harvesting. Complex rules for transportation and sale made the firewood business unprofitable, and much of the timber simply rots

- stated the SZR.

At the same time, the Kremlin supplies timber not only to the front but also abroad. As noted by Ukrainian intelligence, last year alone, 19.9 million cubic meters were sold abroad. This is an amount that would be enough to heat half of Russian homes with stove heating, added the SZR of Ukraine.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Crimea near Sevastopol, Russians and collaborators launched a massive destruction of the forest - they are cutting down hundreds of oaks and hornbeams that are more than half a century old, and also preparing plots for elite development.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineNews of the World
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Simferopol
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol