It was "loud" in Crimea: an uneasy morning is reported in the areas of Armyansk, the airport in Simferopol, and the Saki airfield.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, explosions were reported in the morning, it was "uneasy" in the Armiansk area, in the area of the airport in Simferopol, in the area of the Saki airfield, informs the Telegram channel "Krymskyi viter", writes UNN.

Details

"In the area of the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka, something is smoking in three places. It has been burning for several hours, subscribers report. Probably, 'fragments,'" the Telegram channel notes.

Before that, it was noted that explosions were heard in Novofedorivka and Saki.

It is also reported about Simferopol, and that there was "cotton in the airport area, where smoke is now rising."

In addition, it is indicated that "something was hit in Armiansk." "According to unconfirmed data so far, north of Armiansk - Perekop, there was an arrival of an S-400 air defense system, subscribers report," the Telegram channel notes.

It is also indicated that "there was an arrival at the Hvardiiske airfield. The second drone was shot down, subscribers report." From the Hvardiiske airfield, Russians launch "Shaheds" at mainland Ukraine.

It is also reported that in the morning, a muffled distant explosion was heard in some areas of Sevastopol, and that sea passenger transport in Sevastopol suspended movement due to the danger of a UAV attack.