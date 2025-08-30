It was "loud" in Crimea: an uneasy morning is reported in the areas of Armyansk, the airport in Simferopol, and the Saki airfield.

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 40951 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 165695 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 139510 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 86282 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 94593 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 58552 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 118201 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 75623 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 71936 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 165519 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.6m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
Dnipropetrovsk region under massive attack: explosions in Dnipro and PavlohradAugust 30, 01:23 AM • 15139 views
United States provides Ukraine with weapons to strike distant targets in Russia - US Ambassador to NATOAugust 30, 02:05 AM • 14514 views
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian missile attack on UkraineAugust 30, 02:50 AM • 15451 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damaged04:55 AM • 7124 views
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine06:01 AM • 10701 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 108977 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 114282 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 165706 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 139519 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 118203 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ivan Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pavlohrad
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 40742 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 177183 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 204673 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 205433 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 189952 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
"Kalibr" (missile family)
SWIFT
Falcon 9

It was "loud" in Crimea: an uneasy morning is reported in the areas of Armyansk, the airport in Simferopol, and the Saki airfield.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Explosions have been recorded in occupied Crimea in Armyansk, Simferopol, Novofedorivka, and Saki. Hits are reported in the area of airports and the suspension of maritime transport in Sevastopol.

It was "loud" in Crimea: an uneasy morning is reported in the areas of Armyansk, the airport in Simferopol, and the Saki airfield.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, explosions were reported in the morning, it was "uneasy" in the Armiansk area, in the area of the airport in Simferopol, in the area of the Saki airfield, informs the Telegram channel "Krymskyi viter", writes UNN.

Details

"In the area of the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka, something is smoking in three places. It has been burning for several hours, subscribers report. Probably, 'fragments,'" the Telegram channel notes.

Before that, it was noted that explosions were heard in Novofedorivka and Saki.

It is also reported about Simferopol, and that there was "cotton in the airport area, where smoke is now rising."

In addition, it is indicated that "something was hit in Armiansk." "According to unconfirmed data so far, north of Armiansk - Perekop, there was an arrival of an S-400 air defense system, subscribers report," the Telegram channel notes.

It is also indicated that "there was an arrival at the Hvardiiske airfield. The second drone was shot down, subscribers report." From the Hvardiiske airfield, Russians launch "Shaheds" at mainland Ukraine.

It is also reported that in the morning, a muffled distant explosion was heard in some areas of Sevastopol, and that sea passenger transport in Sevastopol suspended movement due to the danger of a UAV attack.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Armyansk
S-400 missile system
Simferopol
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol