Repair of the Druzhba oil pipeline will take at least 5 days - Szijjártó

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 10384 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
02:47 PM • 10832 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 10011 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 11482 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 13419 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 11000 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 17349 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 18546 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 12859 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13728 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
96%
741mm
Popular news
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 15210 views
General Staff: Ukrainian Navy eliminated Russian drone base in SevastopolPhotoAugust 22, 10:52 AM • 3922 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 11315 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM • 6778 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhoto03:31 PM • 7338 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhoto03:31 PM • 7380 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 10384 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 11482 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 13419 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 17349 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Joe Biden
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo02:39 PM • 10011 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM • 6812 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 11330 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 15229 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 24173 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Model Y

Repair of the Druzhba oil pipeline will take at least 5 days - Szijjártó

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Russia estimated the minimum repair time for the damaged Druzhba oil pipeline at five days after the Ukrainian strike on August 21. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó discussed the situation with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

Repair of the Druzhba oil pipeline will take at least 5 days - Szijjártó

Russia will need at least five days to repair the damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline after a Ukrainian strike on the evening of August 21. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, writes UNN.

Details

According to Szijjártó, he and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán were, allegedly, "all day" in contact due to the strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline. In addition, Szijjártó admitted that he again discussed the situation with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

Now they are much more serious than before, as the Ukrainians used missiles in addition to drones during the attack. The Russian colleague assured us that they are trying to restore the transport route as soon as possible, but these works will definitely last at least five days

- complained the minister.

Szijjártó added that he hopes for "measures" that the European Commission and the Ukrainian side should take to make oil supplies to Hungary possible again.

Recall

Hungary stopped receiving Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline after the third strike in a short time.

Hungary and Slovakia appealed to the European Commission due to interruptions in the supply of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline. The countries demand security guarantees for supplies, referring to EU promises.

Also, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán appealed to Donald Trump for help due to the shelling of the Druzhba oil pipeline by Ukrainians. Trump replied that he was "very angry" and advised Orbán to talk to Slovakia.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Cruise missile
Oil
Péter Szijjártó
European Commission
Simferopol
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban