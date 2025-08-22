Repair of the Druzhba oil pipeline will take at least 5 days - Szijjártó

Russia will need at least five days to repair the damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline after a Ukrainian strike on the evening of August 21. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, writes UNN.

Details

According to Szijjártó, he and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán were, allegedly, "all day" in contact due to the strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline. In addition, Szijjártó admitted that he again discussed the situation with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

Now they are much more serious than before, as the Ukrainians used missiles in addition to drones during the attack. The Russian colleague assured us that they are trying to restore the transport route as soon as possible, but these works will definitely last at least five days - complained the minister.

Szijjártó added that he hopes for "measures" that the European Commission and the Ukrainian side should take to make oil supplies to Hungary possible again.

Recall

Hungary stopped receiving Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline after the third strike in a short time.

Hungary and Slovakia appealed to the European Commission due to interruptions in the supply of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline. The countries demand security guarantees for supplies, referring to EU promises.

Also, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán appealed to Donald Trump for help due to the shelling of the Druzhba oil pipeline by Ukrainians. Trump replied that he was "very angry" and advised Orbán to talk to Slovakia.