Exclusive
01:53 PM • 580 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 2640 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 4488 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 4240 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 6052 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 15204 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16875 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 26032 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
October 22, 07:30 AM • 31498 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28408 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regionsOctober 22, 04:50 AM • 30382 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 40020 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 32739 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 19988 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15501 views
Publications
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 580 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 6750 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 13294 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15765 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 20255 views
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 142 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 28197 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 43280 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 52860 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 42971 views
Children in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are being brainwashed by Russian-appointed performers with stories about the "return of Russian lands."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

Russia has allocated 1.5 billion rubles for propaganda in schools in the temporarily occupied territories, calling the war against Ukraine "the return of lands." School principals are forced to submit fake reports on the "successful adaptation" of children to avoid inspections.

Children in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are being brainwashed by Russian-appointed performers with stories about the "return of Russian lands."

Russia is trying to influence schoolchildren in the temporarily occupied territories, calling the war against Ukraine "the return of lands" and Russian soldiers "peace defenders." The aggressor state allocated 1.5 billion rubles for this brainwashing campaign, reported the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

Moscow invested 1.5 billion rubles in propaganda for schools in the occupied territories. The so-called "senator" Kostiukevich personally checks whether children are taught using textbooks where war is "the return of lands" and Russian soldiers are "peace defenders."

- stated in the CNS message.

The CNS also reported that school principals in the TOT are forced to write fake reports about the "successful adaptation" of children to avoid inspections by curators from Crimea.

In Simferopol, "methodological centers" are already being prepared, where teachers are taught the main rule: loyalty to Russia is more important than education.

 - added the CNS.

Addition

Under the guise of "free" antennas, Russian occupiers are collecting information about residents of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. Installers are forced to work under pressure, and people are forced to accept "gifts."

The Center for National Resistance reported that the Russians gathered educators from the occupation administrations for "training" on "patriotic education" and to provide guidelines for brainwashing children in captured schools.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
Simferopol
Crimea
Ukraine