Russia is trying to influence schoolchildren in the temporarily occupied territories, calling the war against Ukraine "the return of lands" and Russian soldiers "peace defenders." The aggressor state allocated 1.5 billion rubles for this brainwashing campaign, reported the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Moscow invested 1.5 billion rubles in propaganda for schools in the occupied territories. The so-called "senator" Kostiukevich personally checks whether children are taught using textbooks where war is "the return of lands" and Russian soldiers are "peace defenders." - stated in the CNS message.

The CNS also reported that school principals in the TOT are forced to write fake reports about the "successful adaptation" of children to avoid inspections by curators from Crimea.

In Simferopol, "methodological centers" are already being prepared, where teachers are taught the main rule: loyalty to Russia is more important than education. - added the CNS.

Under the guise of "free" antennas, Russian occupiers are collecting information about residents of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. Installers are forced to work under pressure, and people are forced to accept "gifts."

The Center for National Resistance reported that the Russians gathered educators from the occupation administrations for "training" on "patriotic education" and to provide guidelines for brainwashing children in captured schools.