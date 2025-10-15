Occupiers searched Crimean Tatars and detained four women: details

On the morning of October 15, in temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians carried out a series of searches in the homes of Crimean Tatars. This happened in the Bakhchysarai district and in villages administratively belonging to Sevastopol, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov.

According to Chubarov, the occupiers detained four women, among them the wife of political prisoner Remzi Nimetullayev. He was detained on charges of alleged membership in the pan-Islamist organization "Hizb ut-Tahrir."

All detainees were taken to Simferopol - to the so-called "FSB administration of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol"