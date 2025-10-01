Salaries in occupied Crimea do not reach the minimum level - CNS

$41.320.16
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 21150 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 36815 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 33420 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 43306 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 68704 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 33772 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 27468 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 24187 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21829 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 36815 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 23855 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 68704 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 80276 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 172223 views
Salaries in occupied Crimea do not reach the minimum level - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

In Simferopol, at least 32 companies pay salaries below the established minimum, affecting security guards and drivers. These payments barely cover basic needs, including food.

Salaries in occupied Crimea do not reach the minimum level - CNS

In Simferopol, employees of at least 32 companies receive salaries below the established minimum. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

Low payments affect security guards, passenger and cargo transport drivers - those who provide the basic needs of the city. Employees receive such meager salaries that they are only enough to partially cover the most essential needs, including food.

The occupiers leave people below the poverty line, paying pennies that are not even enough for food

- noted the CNS.

Such working conditions have become the norm for residents of Crimea under occupation. Real changes are possible only after the de-occupation of the territories. And the work of locals for the Kremlin is always below the living wage.

Recall

Earlier, the CNS reported on the exacerbation of the fuel crisis in the temporarily occupied territories. The worst situation is observed in Crimea, where gas pumps are increasingly being turned off due to lack of fuel.

In Crimea, the FSB detained a 22-year-old Sevastopol resident for pro-Ukrainian comments on Telegram - CNS17.09.25, 04:32 • 3847 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyEconomy
Simferopol
Crimea