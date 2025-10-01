In Simferopol, employees of at least 32 companies receive salaries below the established minimum. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

Low payments affect security guards, passenger and cargo transport drivers - those who provide the basic needs of the city. Employees receive such meager salaries that they are only enough to partially cover the most essential needs, including food.

The occupiers leave people below the poverty line, paying pennies that are not even enough for food - noted the CNS.

Such working conditions have become the norm for residents of Crimea under occupation. Real changes are possible only after the de-occupation of the territories. And the work of locals for the Kremlin is always below the living wage.

Recall

Earlier, the CNS reported on the exacerbation of the fuel crisis in the temporarily occupied territories. The worst situation is observed in Crimea, where gas pumps are increasingly being turned off due to lack of fuel.

In Crimea, the FSB detained a 22-year-old Sevastopol resident for pro-Ukrainian comments on Telegram - CNS