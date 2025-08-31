On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicopters

In temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians have losses at their military facilities: on August 30, several helicopters were destroyed at the airfield in Simferopol. This is reported by UNN with reference to the OSINT portal AviVecto.

Details

On August 30, Ukrainian drones destroyed two helicopters at Simferopol airport.

According to AviVecto, Russian monitoring resources recorded the movement of drones heading towards Simferopol airport around 06:30 on the morning of August 30. Later, footage of a fire near the airport appeared online.

AviVecto specialists noted that by comparing images from two days, the fact of equipment damage can be determined:

According to preliminary data, based on [images from] August 30 at 09:02 UTC, and August 22 at 09:07 UTC, a fire is visible in the area where Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters are located. - AviVecto writes.

Recall

In mid-August 2025, units and assets of the Ukrainian Navy successfully struck the basing point of Forpost and Mohajer-6 unmanned aerial vehicles at the "Chersonesos" airfield in the city of Sevastopol.