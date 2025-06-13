"The Simpsons" will run until 2029, but there will be fewer episodes

The legendary animated series "The Simpsons", which has been part of pop culture since 1989, will continue to be released at least until 2029. However, according to producer Matt Selman, the number of episodes per season will be reduced from 22 to 17, which will allow the show to remain on the air for another four seasons, including the jubilee, 40th. UNN writes about this with reference to NME.

The last ordered season will fall on the 40th anniversary of the series in 2028-2029. However, although the series usually contains more than 20 episodes per season, there will be fewer in the future. According to the publication, the show's producer confirmed "a reduction in the number of series ordered per season, which will increase the duration of the cartoon to 40 seasons".

Previously, we filmed 22 series a year. Over the next four (seasons), we will film 17 a year. Fifteen will premiere in America on Fox, and then two exclusives on Disney+. It's still a full-time job – explained Variety screenwriter and producer Matt Selman.

The 36th season of "The Simpsons" ended in May of this year, and the next season is expected in late September. The show will air on Disney+ in the UK, and repeats on E4 and Sky.

Addition

Although the first season lasted only 13 episodes, at the peak of popularity in the mid-90s, the seasons had up to 25 episodes each. Most seasons since then have had 22, although the 35th season had 18 due to the Hollywood writers' strikes.

Despite its length, "The Simpsons" is still popular with fans, and the last season peaked at 3 million viewers thanks to the 11th episode called "Episode with bottles". In addition to television, the series has also spawned many spin-offs, including various video games, a theme park and the 2007 film "The Simpsons".

Earlier, UNN wrote that Fox announced the extension of the popular animated series "The Simpsons" for four seasons. This will allow the series to reach a record mark of 40 seasons.