"The Simpsons" will run until 2029, but there will be fewer episodes

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 898 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
11:58 AM • 13609 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
09:49 AM • 37413 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 58242 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 83332 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 203859 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 168611 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 83406 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 110664 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 51181 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
5m/s
70%
750mm
Popular news
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 96577 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 81660 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 40247 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 71295 views
Russian rapper Timati has been notified of suspicion - SBU09:19 AM • 55434 views
Publications
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of management12:08 PM • 23774 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 71597 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 81965 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 96862 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 203862 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"02:16 PM • 3492 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 40481 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 52731 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 119280 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 129771 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

"The Simpsons" will run until 2029, but there will be fewer episodes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

The series "The Simpsons" has been renewed for its 40th season in 2029, but the number of episodes will be reduced to 17 per season. This will allow the show to stay on the air for another four seasons.

"The Simpsons" will run until 2029, but there will be fewer episodes

The legendary animated series "The Simpsons", which has been part of pop culture since 1989, will continue to be released at least until 2029. However, according to producer Matt Selman, the number of episodes per season will be reduced from 22 to 17, which will allow the show to remain on the air for another four seasons, including the jubilee, 40th. UNN writes about this with reference to NME.

The last ordered season will fall on the 40th anniversary of the series in 2028-2029. However, although the series usually contains more than 20 episodes per season, there will be fewer in the future. According to the publication, the show's producer confirmed "a reduction in the number of series ordered per season, which will increase the duration of the cartoon to 40 seasons".

Previously, we filmed 22 series a year. Over the next four (seasons), we will film 17 a year. Fifteen will premiere in America on Fox, and then two exclusives on Disney+. It's still a full-time job 

– explained Variety screenwriter and producer Matt Selman.

The 36th season of "The Simpsons" ended in May of this year, and the next season is expected in late September. The show will air on Disney+ in the UK, and repeats on E4 and Sky.

Addition

Although the first season lasted only 13 episodes, at the peak of popularity in the mid-90s, the seasons had up to 25 episodes each. Most seasons since then have had 22, although the 35th season had 18 due to the Hollywood writers' strikes.

Despite its length, "The Simpsons" is still popular with fans, and the last season peaked at 3 million viewers thanks to the 11th episode called "Episode with bottles". In addition to television, the series has also spawned many spin-offs, including various video games, a theme park and the 2007 film "The Simpsons".

Earlier, UNN wrote that Fox announced the extension of the popular animated series "The Simpsons" for four seasons. This will allow the series to reach a record mark of 40 seasons.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
United Kingdom
The Simpsons
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9