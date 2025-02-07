Time magazine features Elon Musk on the cover in the US presidential chair

The image of billionaire Elon Musk appeared on the cover of the new issue of Time magazine. The businessman is sitting at a table in the Oval Office against the backdrop of the US flag and the presidential flag, UNN reports.

The magazine's article discusses, in particular, Musk's influence on the US presidential administration, the confrontation with USAID, which the publication called a "crusade," and the takeover of the US Digital Service by the team of the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), which is led by Musk.

These are only the first steps in a massive anti-government wave. Budgets will be cut. Valuable programs will be eliminated. Career civil servants will be purged, replaced by political appointees whose main qualification is obvious loyalty to the president - Time writes.

Recall

On February 5, large-scale demonstrations took place in the United States against the first actions of the new Trump administration and the appointment of Musk. Demonstrators gathered in cities across the United States to protest the first actions of President Donald Trump's administration, condemning everything from immigration crackdowns to the repeal of transgender rights and proposals to forcibly relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Currently, Musk is officially serving under the US president as a special civil servant. He has top secret clearance, but does not receive a salary.