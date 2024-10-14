$41.340.03
US elections: Navalny's daughter works at Kamala Harris' headquarters in Pennsylvania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12590 views

Daria Navalnaya, the daughter of a Russian opposition leader, works as a coordinator at Kamala Harris' campaign headquarters in Pennsylvania. The 23-year-old Stanford graduate is in charge of public relations and voter mobilization.

US elections: Navalny's daughter works at Kamala Harris' headquarters in Pennsylvania

The daughter of Russian politician Alexei Navalny, Daria, works at the campaign headquarters of the Democratic presidential candidate, current Vice President Kamala Harris. The updated information about the place of work on Navalnaya's LinkedIn page was noticed by Wonderzine, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

The position of Navalny's daughter is labeled Field Organizer, which can be translated as coordinator of work with volunteers. In addition, Navalnaya is engaged in public relations, voter mobilization and organization of the headquarters. Her place of work is the campaign office in Pennsylvania.

Daria Navalnaya, 23, is a 2024 graduate of Stanford University in the United States, specializing in psychology and political science. In February 2024, her father Alexei Navalny died in a Russian colony above the Arctic Circle. The politician's associates believe that he was murdered.

Following the news of Alexei Navalny's death, US President Joe Biden, a member of the Democratic Party, met with his widow Yulia Navalnaya and Daria.

"The legacy of Oleksiy's courage will live on in Yulia and Dasha," Biden wrote on the social network X.

Trump declines new debate with Harris offered by Fox News10.10.24, 04:47 • 17953 views

Harris first met Yulia Navalnaya at a security conference in Munich a few hours after the news of her husband's death broke. In April, she wrote an article about Yulia for a special issue of TIME magazine dedicated to the 100 Most Influential People of 2024.

And in August, after the release of 16 political prisoners from Russian prisons as part of an exchange with several Western countries, Kamala Harris called Yulia Navalnaya and said she would continue to support all those who are fighting for democracy and freedom.

Pennsylvania, where, according to LinkedIn, Daria Navalnaya works, is one of the seven most important states for both US presidential candidates, the so-called "swing state." According to polls, the vote is still almost equally divided between Harris and her GOP rival Donald Trump, but in Pennsylvania, Harris is still symbolically ahead of Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

