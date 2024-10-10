Trump declines new debate with Harris offered by Fox News

Trump refuses new debate with Harris after Fox News offer This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will not participate in the new presidential debate proposed by Fox News and said that “there will be no revenge.” He noted that voting has already begun and there is no point in further discussions.

Fox News sent an invitation to the Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns to hold a debate in Pennsylvania on October 24 or 27, but Trump reacted with skepticism. He also mentioned that he had previously accepted a debate invitation, while Harris had not participated.

