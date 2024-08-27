Trump and Harris argue over debate rules

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128890 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133899 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 220459 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164842 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159960 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145922 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210336 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112707 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197522 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105238 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 96554 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108880 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105751 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 85278 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 73436 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 220438 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210329 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197516 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223846 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211487 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 47668 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 73436 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154584 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153549 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157452 views
Trump and Harris argue over debate rules

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12428 views

The Trump and Harris campaigns cannot agree on how to mute microphones during the debate. Trump insists on the previous rules, while Harris's team demands that the microphones be turned on at all times.

Staffers of the main candidates for the US presidency, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, are debating whether to turn off the microphone of one of their opponents during the election debate in September when the time for his speech ends and it is the turn of the other to speak. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN

Details

Harris's campaign reportedly insists that both candidates' microphones will be working continuously throughout the broadcast of the debate, which is scheduled for September 10. 

Trump's campaign insists that the debate should follow the same rules that were agreed upon when Joe Biden was the Democratic candidate. Back then, it was about taking turns turning off the microphones.

According to the BBC, this dispute was started by Trump. The former president, according to the agency, questioned the impartiality of the TV channel that will broadcast the debate and even hinted that if his conditions were not met, he might not attend the debate.

Harris pledges support for Ukraine if elected US president23.08.24, 08:46 • 112071 view

Before Biden conceded the Democratic nomination to his running mate, his campaign agreed with Trump's that the candidates would participate in two rounds of debates: one already held in June on CNN (and eventually led to Biden's replacement by Harris), and another to be held next month, live on ABC News.

Biden's team agreed on the rules of the debate and agreed that when a candidate was not speaking, his or her microphone would be turned off.

Trump's campaign also agreed to this rule, which was the basis for the June debate on CNN.

But now, 15 days before the ABC News debate is to be broadcast in Philadelphia, Harris' campaign has demanded that the microphones be kept running continuously throughout the debate.

This would give both candidates the opportunity to interrupt each other and speak at the same time, blocking the opponent's voice.

On  Monday, Trump told reporters that he would have preferred to have the microphones on during the debate. 

“We agreed to general rules and general details, and I think that's the way it should be, but (the Democrats) are trying to change the terms,” he said.

“In fact, she is just trying to evade because she does not want to debate. She does not know how to debate,” the former president said.

Harris' campaign raised 4 times more money than Trump's in July22.08.24, 10:38 • 12030 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

