Zelenskyy's team refuses to meet with Trump: The media found out the reason

The team of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to meet with US presidential candidate Donald Trump at his residence. Kyiv believes that this development could be called “interference in the election campaign.” This was reported by Time magazine , UNN and UNN.

Details

On the eve of Zelenskyy's visit to the United States, Trump officially announced that he would likely meet with the Ukrainian president.

In addition, the President's Office said that the head of state wants to present a victory plan not only to Joe Biden, but also to the US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

It is noted that the Republicans put forward the idea of a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

But Ukrainians rejected this possibility because it could be seen as support for Trump's campaign - writes Time.

Instead, Ukrainians asked to meet with Trump on a more neutral territory, for example, on the set of an American TV channel for a joint interview

This option was under discussion when the Ukrainian president arrived in the United States. As UNN has already reported, immediately after his arrival, Zelenskyy visited a weapons factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the city where President Biden was born and raised.

Among other things, the Ukrainian president was accompanied on the trip by state governor Josh Shapiro, who supports Kamala Harris.

This policy of the Ukrainian leader outraged Donald Trump and the negotiations on their meeting broke down.

He seems to be offended - one of the Ukrainian officials explained Trump's behavior.

Recall

A US House of Representatives committee has initiated an investigation into Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to a weapons plant in Pennsylvania. Republicans suspect the Biden administration of using state resources for the election campaign.