Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy's team refuses to meet with Trump: The media found out the reason

Zelenskyy's team refuses to meet with Trump: The media found out the reason

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ukrainian delegation rejected a proposal to meet with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago to avoid interference in the US election campaign. Instead, a meeting was proposed on neutral territory, but the talks broke down.

The team of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to meet with US presidential candidate Donald Trump at his residence. Kyiv believes that this development could be called “interference in the election campaign.” This was reported by Time magazine , UNN and UNN.

Details

On the eve of Zelenskyy's visit to the United States, Trump officially announced that he would likely meet with the Ukrainian president.

In addition, the President's Office said that the head of state wants to present a victory plan not only to Joe Biden, but also to the US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. 

trump criticizes zelensky for abandoning the deal with russia and “criticizing” him26.09.24, 10:03 • 63273 views

It is noted that the Republicans put forward the idea of a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

But Ukrainians rejected this possibility because it could be seen as support for Trump's campaign

- writes Time.

Instead, Ukrainians asked to meet with Trump on a more neutral territory, for example, on the set of an American TV channel for a joint interview

This option was under discussion when the Ukrainian president arrived in the United States. As UNN has already reported, immediately after his arrival, Zelenskyy visited a weapons factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the city where President Biden was born and raised.

Among other things, the Ukrainian president was accompanied on the trip by state governor Josh Shapiro, who supports Kamala Harris. 

Trump campaign had no plans for meeting with Zelenskiy this week - AP25.09.24, 08:56 • 14926 views

This policy of the Ukrainian leader outraged Donald Trump and the negotiations on their meeting broke down. 

He seems to be offended

- one of the Ukrainian officials explained Trump's behavior. 

Recall

A US House of Representatives committee has initiated an investigation into Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to a weapons plant in Pennsylvania. Republicans suspect the Biden administration of using state resources for the election campaign.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
pennsylvaniaPennsylvania
time-zhurnalTime (magazine)
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising