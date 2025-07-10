Signs of a deep crisis are intensifying in the Russian energy sector. The head of "RusHydro" - a company that produces 12% of all electricity in the Russian Federation - complained to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about significant financial difficulties. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, transmitted by UNN.

Details

It is reported that last year the company suffered losses of almost $786 million. "RusHydro" is calling on the authorities for benefits to repay debts to banks. Therefore, the company has no money to finance new power plants and power grids.

While Russian propaganda portrays the Russian Federation as an "energy superpower," its electricity generating sector is rapidly degrading. Production giants vainly hope for subsidies or benefits from the state - instead of providing for the basic needs of its own population, the Kremlin spends all its money on an aggressive war against Ukraine. - the message says.

The high key rate in the Russian Federation and the sanctions imposed as a result of aggression against Ukraine make it impossible to develop and update the electric power infrastructure in the Russian Federation. In particular, the Russian government postponed the modernization of 14 old power plants for two to three years. An electricity deficit has already arisen in some regions of the aggressor country, the CPD reports.

