Russian oil giants suffer multibillion-dollar losses due to sanctions - CPD
Kyiv • UNN
Russian "Gazprom Neft" suffered losses of 21.3 billion rubles in the first quarter of 2025 due to sanctions, expensive services and logistical problems. Another giant, Gazprom, is also suffering losses and asking for help.
Russian "Gazprom Neft", one of the largest oil companies of the aggressor state, suffered multi-billion dollar losses in the first quarter of 2025. One of the key factors that led to this situation was sanctions, UNN writes with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.
One of the largest oil companies of Russia "Gazprom Neft" records multi-billion dollar losses. In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded a loss of 21.3 billion rubles (approximately $230 million), although a year earlier it had a profit of 36.9 billion (approximately $463 million). This happened against the background of a 5% drop in revenue and a 6.8% increase in the cost of production, which led to a four-fold collapse in profits
The CPD explained that the main factors that caused these losses are sanctions, expensive services and problems with logistics.
"The loss of access to Western markets, technologies and logistics schemes due to sanctions has dealt a painful blow to the company. Problems at Gazprom Neft are a wake-up call for the entire oil industry. If even such a company cannot withstand the sanctions pressure, what can we say about other players," the CPD said.
According to the CPD, the situation is not much better at another Russian oil giant, Gazprom. The company is suffering record losses and is asking the state for help.
"Both companies are crucial to the Russian economy. Their problems signal a systemic crisis that has resulted from the armed aggression against Ukraine," the CPD concluded.
Addition
Italy fully supports the EU's efforts to stop importing Russian gas by 2027. The country has already achieved energy independence from Russia by minimizing gas imports.
In the US, more than 80 members of the Senate supported a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia. It provides for tough restrictions against the Russian Federation in case of refusal of peace with Ukraine.