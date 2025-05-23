$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 4644 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

09:52 AM • 15177 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
08:36 AM • 26851 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

07:04 AM • 92350 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

06:30 AM • 60587 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 302226 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 280375 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
May 22, 12:56 PM • 139830 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
May 22, 12:16 PM • 117795 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
May 22, 09:24 AM • 271867 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian oil giants suffer multibillion-dollar losses due to sanctions - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

Russian "Gazprom Neft" suffered losses of 21.3 billion rubles in the first quarter of 2025 due to sanctions, expensive services and logistical problems. Another giant, Gazprom, is also suffering losses and asking for help.

Russian oil giants suffer multibillion-dollar losses due to sanctions - CPD

Russian "Gazprom Neft", one of the largest oil companies of the aggressor state, suffered multi-billion dollar losses in the first quarter of 2025. One of the key factors that led to this situation was sanctions, UNN writes with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

One of the largest oil companies of Russia "Gazprom Neft" records multi-billion dollar losses. In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded a loss of 21.3 billion rubles (approximately $230 million), although a year earlier it had a profit of 36.9 billion (approximately $463 million). This happened against the background of a 5% drop in revenue and a 6.8% increase in the cost of production, which led to a four-fold collapse in profits

- the statement said.

The CPD explained that the main factors that caused these losses are sanctions, expensive services and problems with logistics.

"The loss of access to Western markets, technologies and logistics schemes due to sanctions has dealt a painful blow to the company. Problems at Gazprom Neft are a wake-up call for the entire oil industry. If even such a company cannot withstand the sanctions pressure, what can we say about other players," the CPD said.

According to the CPD, the situation is not much better at another Russian oil giant, Gazprom. The company is suffering record losses and is asking the state for help.

"Both companies are crucial to the Russian economy. Their problems signal a systemic crisis that has resulted from the armed aggression against Ukraine," the CPD concluded.

Addition

Italy fully supports the EU's efforts to stop importing Russian gas by 2027. The country has already achieved energy independence from Russia by minimizing gas imports.

In the US, more than 80 members of the Senate supported a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia. It provides for tough restrictions against the Russian Federation in case of refusal of peace with Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarEconomy
European Union
Italy
United States
Ukraine
