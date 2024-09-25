Trump campaign had no plans for meeting with Zelenskiy this week - AP

Donald Trump's campaign headquarters did not plan the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week, AP reports, citing a campaign official, UNN writes.

"A Trump campaign official said on Tuesday that the Republican nominee will not meet this week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is visiting the United States to attend the opening of the UN General Assembly," the report said.

Zelenskiy was going to present Trump with a plan for Ukraine's victory.