trump criticizes zelensky for abandoning the deal with russia and “criticizing” him

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for allegedly criticizing him and refusing to conclude an agreement to end the war with Moscow. Bloomberg writes about this, UNN reports.

“The president of Ukraine is in our country doing little nasty things to your favorite president, me,” the Republican presidential candidate said at a campaign event in Mint Hill, North Carolina.

“We continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal: Zelenskiy,” Trump added.

As Bloomberg notes, Trump's comments were some of the sharpest public language he has used about the war and the Ukrainian leader, who had hoped to meet with the former president during a visit to the United States this week.

According to Bloomberg sources, Zelenskiy began his trip to the US with moves that alienated the Trump camp, with the former US president not meeting with Zelenskiy this week.

Trump and his supporters are irritated by the Ukrainian president's visit to a factory in Joe Biden's hometown of Pennsylvania with the Democratic governor. This was followed by an interview with the New Yorker magazine, in which Zelenskyy questioned Trump's promise to negotiate an early end to the war if elected president.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson issued a letter to Zelenskiy saying that the visit to the factory was “clearly a campaign event aimed at helping Democrats and is clear election interference.” He called on Zelenskyy to fire his ambassador to Washington for organizing the event.

The House Oversight Committee announced that it was launching an investigation into what it called “the Biden-Harris administration's use of taxpayer-funded funds to fly Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Pennsylvania to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris.

