Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100778 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107664 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173796 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141415 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145229 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139800 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185416 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112143 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175640 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

trump criticizes zelensky for abandoning the deal with russia and “criticizing” him

trump criticizes zelensky for abandoning the deal with russia and “criticizing” him

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63273 views

Donald Trump criticizes Volodymyr Zelenskyy for refusing to sign a peace deal with Russia. Republicans accuse Zelenskyy of interfering in the election by meeting with Democrats.

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for allegedly criticizing him and refusing to conclude an agreement to end the war with Moscow. Bloomberg writes about this, UNN reports

“The president of Ukraine is in our country doing little nasty things to your favorite president, me,” the Republican presidential candidate said at a campaign event in Mint Hill, North Carolina.

“We continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal: Zelenskiy,” Trump added.

As Bloomberg notes, Trump's comments were some of the sharpest public language he has used about the war and the Ukrainian leader, who had hoped to meet with the former president during a visit to the United States this week.

According to Bloomberg sources, Zelenskiy began his trip to the US with moves that alienated the Trump camp, with the former US president not meeting with Zelenskiy this week.

Trump campaign had no plans for meeting with Zelenskiy this week - AP25.09.24, 08:56 • 14926 views

Trump and his supporters are irritated by the Ukrainian president's visit to a factory in Joe Biden's hometown of Pennsylvania with the Democratic governor. This was followed by an interview with the New Yorker magazine, in which Zelenskyy questioned Trump's promise to negotiate an early end to the war if elected president.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson issued a letter to Zelenskiy saying that the visit to the factory was “clearly a campaign event aimed at helping Democrats and is clear election interference.” He called on Zelenskyy to fire his ambassador to Washington for organizing the event.

The House Oversight Committee announced that it was launching an investigation into what it called “the Biden-Harris administration's use of taxpayer-funded funds to fly Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Pennsylvania to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Zelenskyy hopes US elections won't affect support for Ukraine, but is aware of possible changes24.09.24, 14:56 • 14777 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
pennsylvaniaPennsylvania
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

