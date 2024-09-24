Zelenskyy hopes US elections won't affect support for Ukraine, but is aware of possible changes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the US elections would not affect support for Ukraine, but acknowledged the possibility of changes in policy. He said this in an interview with ABC News, UNN reports.

In an interview with ABC, Zelenskyy expressed hope that the US elections would not affect support for Ukraine, but he is aware that the US political course may change and "so we need to prepare in advance.

He emphasized that this is why the "Victory Plan" is important, noting that he wants to discuss it with the candidates.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believesthat the war with russia is "closer to completion" than many believe and has called on allies to further strengthen the Ukrainian army.

