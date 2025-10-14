Trump criticizes Time cover over "worst photo ever"

US President Donald Trump complained about Time magazine for publishing his photograph on the cover. He called it "the worst photograph in history," UNN reports with reference to Trump's post on Truth Social.

Details

Time magazine published an issue with Trump's photograph on the cover, as well as headlines of three articles on the settlement of the war in Gaza on the front page: "His Triumph," "The Leader Israel Needed," and "How Gaza Heals."

Live Israeli hostages held in Gaza were released as part of the first phase of Donald Trump's peace plan, in parallel with the release of Palestinian prisoners. The agreement could be a defining achievement of Trump's second term and could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East. - reads the post on the social media page "X."

In response, Trump sharply criticized the editorial board for the photo.

Time magazine wrote a pretty good article about me, but the photograph is probably the worst ever. They "removed" my hair, and then something appeared that looked like a floating crown, but extremely small. Very strange! I never liked being photographed from a low angle, but this is a very bad photograph, and it should be recalled. What are they doing and why? - he wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed a peace agreement for the Gaza Strip in Sharm el-Sheikh. He called it historic and one that would prevent World War III.