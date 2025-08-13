AI platform Perplexity AI offered to buy Chrome for 29 billion euros amid antitrust pressure on Google

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
01:12 PM • 6438 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 13573 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 22275 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 43041 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 26790 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 45342 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 55915 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 33526 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 70609 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83943 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.7m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 50515 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 29816 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 12629 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 36800 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 16555 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 43106 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 45387 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 55947 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 70637 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 45721 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 6862 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 30159 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 50855 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 25471 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 32912 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Diia (service)
Fox News
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot

AI platform Perplexity AI offered to buy Chrome for 29 billion euros amid antitrust pressure on Google

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Perplexity AI, an AI platform, offered 29 billion euros for Google Chrome browser. This happened amid an antitrust case in the US that could force Google to sell Chrome.

AI platform Perplexity AI offered to buy Chrome for 29 billion euros amid antitrust pressure on Google

The artificial intelligence platform Perplexity AI has made an unexpected offer – to acquire the Google Chrome browser for 29 billion euros, while the tech giant is under threat of forced sale due to an antitrust case in the US. This is reported by UNN with reference to EuroNews.

Details

Perplexity AI, one of the leading artificial intelligence platforms alongside ChatGPT, Claude, and Google Gemini, has made an unprecedented offer to acquire the Chrome browser, as Google faces accusations in US courts of monopolizing online search.

In a letter to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, Perplexity offered "$34.5 billion (29 billion euros) in cash for Chrome," Reuters reported.

This offer is particularly shocking, as Perplexity is only worth $18 billion (15.35 billion euros). A Perplexity spokesperson confirmed the "all-cash" offer.

What is Perplexity

Perplexity AI is an artificial intelligence platform that provides answers in conversational and understandable language, avoiding traditional lists of SEO-generated links, as in Google or Bing. Unlike ChatGPT or Gemini, the service works with "live" search, not static copies of the internet.

In August, Truth Social - Donald Trump's social network - began beta testing the integration of Perplexity AI into its own Truth Search AI system. The company emphasizes that it only provides the technology and does not influence the editorial policy of Truth Search.

Antitrust case

The company came into the spotlight amid the antitrust case "USA v. Google LLC". In August 2024, a federal court ruled that Google illegally maintained a monopoly in the search engine market, spending billions of dollars to secure its default search status in Safari and on Android. This created a closed system: more users - more data - better algorithms - even more users.

The US Department of Justice proposes radical changes - the sale of the Chrome browser, the abandonment of default search agreements, and mandatory data sharing with competitors. Google's attempt to block these demands was rejected, and the final hearings in the case are scheduled for 2025. It is in this context that Perplexity AI made a cash offer of 29 billion euros for Chrome.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, in an April interview with TIME, called Google "the main competitor" and stated that the search engine's advertising business model hinders the implementation of AI-powered answers. Perplexity's investors include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and the company's technical infrastructure is provided by Microsoft Azure. Although the company has attracted several unnamed sources of funding for the Chrome deal, there is no official confirmation of Bezos's or Microsoft's involvement.

Earlier, UNN wrote that OpenAI is interested in acquiring the Chrome browser if the court orders Google to sell it as part of an antitrust review. Browser integration would allow for the creation of a convenient interface.

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
Amazon
Sundar Pichai
Alphabet Inc.
Truth Social
United States Department of Justice
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Time (magazine)
Reuters
Jeff Bezos
Donald Trump
United States
Google