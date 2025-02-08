ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 13621 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 62058 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102045 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105456 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122990 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102170 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129178 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103523 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Trump reacts to Time cover with Musk in the presidential chair

Trump reacts to Time cover with Musk in the presidential chair

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 81773 views

Donald Trump ironically commented on Elon Musk's appearance on the cover of Time in the Oval Office. Musk, who runs a government department, responded with a compliment to the president.

US President Donald Trump responded to the criticism of Elon Musk by Time magazine, which put the billionaire on the cover of its magazine, where he is depicted at a table in the Oval Office against the backdrop of the US flag and the presidential standard. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

Trump was asked to comment on the cover of Time magazine, which featured Elon Musk in the chair of the US president. The president replied: "Is Time magazine still in business? I didn't even know that".

At the same time, the publication notes that it is unlikely that Trump did not know whether Time magazine was still in business. After all, his own face was on the cover just two months ago when the magazine recognized him as its "Person of the Year." 

It points out that the last time he was president, a 2017 Time cover featuring his adviser Stephen Bannon in his prime - "The Great Manipulator," as it was written - was thought to have irritated Trump. Mr. Bannon left the White House later that year.

As noted, no one can say whether the magazine still has as much influence on Trump as it did then. One thing seems certain, however, and that is that Musk seems to have been eager to stay on the "good side" of Trump. On Friday morning, a few hours after the new Time cover was released, Musk published a post on the social media platform he owns to flatter the president, writing: "I love Donald Trump as much as a heterosexual man can love another man."  

The day before, Trump praised the group working under Musk's leadership within the Department of Government Performance, which has already organized large-scale layoffs of civil servants. In particular, nearly 10,000 employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which deals with foreign aid, were laid off.

"I am very proud of the work of this group of young but very smart people," Trump said.

The image of billionaire Elon Musk appeared on the cover of the new issue of Time magazine. The businessman is sitting at a table in the Oval Office against the backdrop of the US flag and the presidential flag.

US President Donald Trump said that Elon Musk will be in charge of cutting costs at the Pentagon. Musk already leads a group in the Department of Government Efficiency that has made large-scale layoffs at USAID.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, along with attorneys general from 18 other states, filed a lawsuit on Friday against President Donald Trump's administration to block Elon Musk's Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) from accessing personal data stored at the U.S. Treasury Department.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Contact us about advertising