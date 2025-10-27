Time magazine changed its cover with Trump after the president's criticism
Kyiv • UNN
Time magazine changed the portrait of US President Donald Trump on the cover of one of its issues after his criticism. Now the head of the White House is depicted full-face, whereas previously he was looking up against the background of the sky with the caption "His Triumph."
Details
Now the head of the White House is depicted full-face. In the initially presented image, the US president looked up against the sky with the caption "His Triumph."
At the same time, Trump himself has not yet commented on the new cover of the magazine.
Additionally
As reported by the Daily Beast, the cover of TIME magazine featuring President Donald Trump owes its existence to one of the most terrifying portraits of the 20th century. It refers to Arnold Newman's 1963 photo, which depicts Alfred Krupp, a German industrialist and convicted Nazi war criminal.
This portrait, published by Newsweek, has long been considered one of the most psychologically charged images ever created for a weekly news magazine.
Recall
Time magazine published an issue with a photograph of Trump on its cover, and also featured three articles on the settlement of the war in Gaza on the front page: "His Triumph," "The Leader Israel Needed," and "How Gaza Heals."
US President Donald Trump complained about Time magazine for publishing his photograph on the cover. He called it "the worst photograph in history."
UNN also reported that Donald Trump signed a peace agreement for the Gaza Strip in Sharm el-Sheikh. He called it historic and one that would prevent World War III.