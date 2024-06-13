US Ambassador explains Biden's words about peace in Ukraine and NATO membership

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

US Ambassador explains Biden's words about peace in Ukraine and NATO membership

Kyiv

 38115 views

The United States believes that Ukraine still has work to do to meet NATO membership criteria, but remains committed to helping Ukraine build a bridge to NATO membership and to helping cross that bridge when the time is right, the US Ambassador to NATO said.

The U.S. position on Ukraine's membership in NATO has not changed, and Washington remains committed to helping Ukraine build a bridge to membership in the Alliance and to helping cross that bridge when the time comes. This was stated by US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith, commenting on the recent statement by US President Joe Biden, UNN reports.

Context

Recently, U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview with TIME that he believes that peace means that Russia will never be able to occupy the territories of Ukraine, and he believes that Ukraine does not need to be a part of NATO for this.

What the US Ambassador to NATO said

"Well, the President’s position on this has been quite clear. He acknowledges, as do all NATO Allies, that the Alliance committed to welcoming Ukraine into the Alliance in 2018 when Allies said Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance. That was reaffirmed at the Vilnius Summit last year when Allies stated that Ukraine’s future is in NATO. I think you’ll see similar language this year at the NATO summit, agreed by all 32 Allies, another paragraph or two on Ukraine and its membership aspirations. So, there has not been a change at NATO. There has not been a change in the United States," the ambassador said when asked how to read Biden's statement.

"I do believe what the President was referencing in that particular interview, though, was the fact that we, the United States, believe that the Ukrainians still have some work to do on meeting the criteria and implementing the reforms that are required for NATO membership. The Ukrainians have made major strides forward in implementing a whole series of reforms tied to things like transparency and accountability and also anti-corruption. We salute those efforts," Smith added.

According to her, in Brussels in April, there was new information from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on this issue. "We applauded everything Ukraine has been doing of late, particularly in light of the fact that Ukraine is in the middle of a full-fledged war. So those efforts are admirable, and again, we applaud those efforts," she said.

"That said, I know that NATO Allies are working closely with the Ukrainians, either bilaterally or through the NATO Alliance, to help them make continued progress. So, the goal remains the same. The commitment remains the same. And that is why at the summit you will hear us talking a lot about building a bridge to membership for our friends in Ukraine. That bridge, as Secretary Blinken has noted many times, will be well lit and hopefully built of steel, and we’ll do everything we can to help them cross that bridge when the timing is right," the U.S. Ambassador to NATO concluded.

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
time-zhurnalTime (magazine)
natoNATO
brusselsBrussels
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

