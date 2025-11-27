Time selected five Ukrainian photos for the top 100 most significant shots of 2025

$42.300.10
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
05:31 PM • 7116 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 17164 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 24384 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 16668 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 24126 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 18973 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13245 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 16935 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 11952 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Publications
Exclusives
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 26795 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 47952 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 81474 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 97061 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 96544 views
Time selected five Ukrainian photos for the top 100 most significant shots of 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

The American magazine Time included five Ukrainian photographs in its annual list of the 100 most significant shots of 2025. They reflect the consequences of the war and the daily lives of Ukrainians.

The American magazine Time published its annual list of the 100 most significant photographs of 2025, including five taken in Ukraine. The photos depict both the devastating consequences of the war and the daily lives of Ukrainians, writes UNN.

Details

Among the historical shots included in the selection:

After a Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia, smoke rises over a sunflower field.

On July 24, a Ukrainian woman runs out of her house with pets after shelling.

Rescuers help a victim near a residential building hit by a Russian missile, Kyiv, August 28.

A wounded woman sits near a house in Kyiv hit by a Russian missile.

Workers operate machinery at a titanium quarry in Zhytomyr region, February 28.

These photos show how the war changes landscapes and people's lives, and also highlight the resilience and courage of Ukrainians in extraordinary circumstances.

part. The "Culture vs War" project crossed the 500-event mark worldwide

Stepan Haftko

