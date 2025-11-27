Time selected five Ukrainian photos for the top 100 most significant shots of 2025

The American magazine Time published its annual list of the 100 most significant photographs of 2025, including five taken in Ukraine. The photos depict both the devastating consequences of the war and the daily lives of Ukrainians, writes UNN.

Details

Among the historical shots included in the selection:

After a Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia, smoke rises over a sunflower field.

On July 24, a Ukrainian woman runs out of her house with pets after shelling.

Rescuers help a victim near a residential building hit by a Russian missile, Kyiv, August 28.

A wounded woman sits near a house in Kyiv hit by a Russian missile.

Workers operate machinery at a titanium quarry in Zhytomyr region, February 28.

These photos show how the war changes landscapes and people's lives, and also highlight the resilience and courage of Ukrainians in extraordinary circumstances.

